CHURCH HILL — Janet Clark, Director of The First United Methodist Church Preschool in Church Hill, sent in several photos of their “end of the school year drive-through” celebration. “We were sad to not be able to have a graduation like usual but we enjoyed getting to see our kids,” Janet said. The presechool is currently registering for the fall and interested persons may email fumcpreschool25@yahoo.com for more information.
