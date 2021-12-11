Cooper Bolton, Cherokee High School class of 2020, considers his time working in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes as some of the most influential time of his career as a K-12 student.
Bolton, a Vanderbilt University sophomore, got an early look at the career field he will soon enter while completing a capstone clinical internship rotation at Ballad Health.
Each year dozens of Hawkins County students who have completed prerequisite courses in CTE health science programs have an opportunity to complete clinical rotations with a number of local healthcare partners. While completing these work-based learning opportunities, students get a chance to demonstrate the knowledge they have gained and practice the skills they have learned in the classroom.
Bolton said, “CTE learning was an effective way for me to build professionalism, employability, and networking skills. My time in CTE went well beyond a textbook; it was on the job training.” To some, like Bolton, that hands-on experience in a real work setting is priceless. He went on to add, “When I think of the mission of CTE, I often am reminded of Ben Franklin’s quote, ‘Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.’ On the job training was the most effective route of learning for me, and I am sure that is true for others in my class.”
Bolton, who maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average all four years of his high school career and graduated first in his class, certainly impressed many of his teachers and administrators.
Likewise, many of those teachers and administrators had a great influence on Bolton as he made his way through high school. Amy Jeffers, health science and clinical internship instructor, is certainly one of those teachers who made an impression on Bolton, and was equally impressed by his aptitude.
Jeffers said, “Having Cooper Bolton as a Clinical student at Cherokee High was truly a pleasure. I knew right away from his professional behavior and leadership in the classroom that he would leave a positive impression throughout the community during his clinical rotations. There is no doubt in my mind that Cooper will greatly excel in his medical future and career.”
Bolton is certainly off to a good start in that regard. In addition to majoring in human and organizational development, he is also double minoring in medicine, health, & society as well as in business. The ambitious 19 year old also plans to seek a master’s degree in healthcare administration “After a few years of working,” that is.
Speaking of work, Bolton says he plans to enter the workforce in the field of healthcare business or administration upon his graduation from Vanderbilt in the spring of 2024. He feels confident he will be able to enter the workforce without much trouble.
Bolton stated, “As you know, the healthcare field is ever growing and expanding. The job outlook for someone going into the business side of healthcare is positive and assuring. Some contemporary studies show that the job market is projected to grow over 30% in the next 10 years, which is much faster than average.”
When asked if he planned to return to Hawkins County to work after graduation, Bolton said, “As of right now, I plan to broaden my educational and work experience with no limitation on location, keeping my eyes open to the sea of opportunity. However, it is my goal to learn from others, better myself, and return to Hawkins County to best serve my community.”
CTE classes and work-based learning (WBL) opportunities are available to the students of Hawkins County so they too can chart a path of success in their life after high school, just like Cooper. The opportunity to participate in on the job training, and to demonstrate aptitude and competency in the workforce before leaving high school is an exciting prospect. For some students those opportunities will lead to immediate employment opportunities (read more on this next week). For other students, CTE and WBL will be the first step toward entering the workforce after securing advanced training following high school; such is the case for Cooper Bolton.
In any case, CTE and WBL opportunities are important for our students for many reasons. I am not sure I can articulate those reasons any better than Cooper did, though, when asked how his time in CTE helped prepare him for where he wants to be in the future.
To that question, Bolton responded, “While I was doing clinical rotations at various Ballad Health facilities, I was exposed to multiple facets in the healthcare setting. I was able to see what working in a healthcare environment was about, and where my interests aligned. CTE courses in high school allowed me to come in to college having a clearer understanding of the field I wanted to work in, which saved me time, effort, and money.”
Cooper Bolton is an impressive young man who, I am sure, will have a remarkably bright future filled with success. While we are all excited for that success on its own merit, perhaps even more exhilarating is knowing that Cooper’s success will also have a positive impact on countless other lives as he enters the workforce and puts his talents into practice.