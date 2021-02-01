Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reported the following in a Monday evening press release:
Two subjects were arrested Friday afternoon after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of methamphetamine and a firearm. On January 29, narcotics officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation in reference to Tyler Hoard, 29, distributing methamphetamine.
Detectives learned that Hoard would be driving a grey Honda Accord and his drivers license were currently suspended. While conducting surveillance on the investigation, detectives observed Hoard to pull in the parking lot at Surgoinsville Market and Deli.
Detectives then approached Hoard to speak to him. Upon their approach, detectives observed a large quantity of crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine in plain view. Hoard and his passenger, identified as Emily Walker, 27, were arrested.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives seized approximately 126 grams of methamphetamine, .6 grams of marijuana, 3 Alprazolam tablets, a .22 caliber pistol, and $1,277.00 in cash. Hoard has numerous previous aggravated felony convictions from the State of Tennessee. Both subjects were transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
Tyler Bryant Hoard, DOB: 02/07/1991, 3312 Watterson St., Kingsport, Tennessee was charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Deliver
- Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Emily Hazel Walker, DOB 10/18/1994, 1312 Tranbarger Dr., Kingsport, Tennessee was charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Alprazolam (Schedule 4 controlled substance)
- Possession of Marijuana (Schedule 6 controlled substance)