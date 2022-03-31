Lifestyle changes can reduce your risk for stroke

Our chances of suffering a life-threatening stroke unfortunately increase with age.
Some 70% of victims are 65 and older, according to one national estimate.
Some factors are obviously beyond anyone’s control, but a few important lifestyle changes can lessen your risk. Here’s a look.
KNOW YOUR FAMILY HISTORY
Genetics may predispose you to a stroke, along with certain health conditions like heart disease and sickle-cell disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Knowing your own family history and the issues they’ve dealt with can help you better understand your own risk of stroke. This information will play a vital role in how your doctor approaches any plan to maintain your health.
BE PROACTIVE
High blood pressure can lead directly to stroke, so the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends keeping your blood pressure in normal range as a preventative measure.
Quit smoking, or never start. Monitor your blood-sugar and cholesterol levels, and go in for regular checkups. Your doctor can perform routine tests and listen for arrhythmias, both of can help determine your risk of stroke.
If needed, a carotid ultrasound can identify cholesterol-fueled plaque buildups in the neck — a key area that can lead to strokes.
DIETARY ISSUES
Consume no more than 1,500-2,000 calories per day, depending on how active you are and current body-mass index.
Reduce salt to no more than half a teaspoon a day. Avoid saturated fats, while eating a daily allotment of 4-5 cups of fruits and veggies.
Have no more than one glass of alcohol — preferably red wine, since it contains heart-healthy resveratrol — per day.
KNOW THE SIGNS
There are specific signs that indicate when you, friends or family are suffering a stroke.
They include a sudden inability to coherently speak, numbness or weakness in the arm, leg or head (in particular on only one side); sudden vision problems in one or both eyes; or a severe headache that occurs for unknown causes, according to the National Institutes on Aging.
We should all become familiar with the symptoms and be prepared to immediately call 911. Timeliness is key.
The faster we make this determination and get lifesaving help to the victim, the lesser the impacts of a stoke.