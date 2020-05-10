It has always amazed me how people of various denominations within the Judeo-Christian faith often view Scriptures in a much different doctrinal light than do their friends and neighbors who attend a church down the street with a different denominational name above its door.
Let me preface this by saying that I am an ordained minister with a degree in Pastoral Ministries from Southern Baptist Convention seminaries.
I was born into a Baptist family and grew up in Baptist churches. I professed faith in Christ, was saved and baptized in a Baptist Church.
But as a bi-vocational pastor for 13 years, I never, ever allowed denominational “doctrine” that often doesn’t amount to a hill of Scriptural beans to get in the way of Biblical truth.
You know, that confusing, tangled mess that Billy Graham referred to as “relig-i-os-i-TAH”!
I have spoken in churches ranging from Baptist to Methodist to non-denominational, so suffice it to say, when I speak, I speak from THE BOOK and my heart and don’t allow myself to get sidetracked down shadowy, denominational goat trails.
But honey, hush! The stories I could tell.
I spent hours talking with a woman who had, over her short lifetime, attended churches of at least five different denominations. Lord bless that poor soul. Her brain was more confused on Scriptural issues than a messed-up Rubik’s Cube!
Biblically, there is, of course, one and one only way to attain salvation.
Biblically, if we believe that God sent His only Son, Jesus, to be born of a virgin, to live a sinless life, to be crucified on a cross, buried in a borrowed tomb, raised again to life after three days, and who will one day return to reclaim His People, and that if we confess and turn away from our sins, we will be saved.
No ifs, ands or buts about it.
No need for further debate or discussion.
Jesus said that whoever believes in HIM will receive forgiveness, salvation and eternal life.
Notice what He did NOT say: “All who believe in a denomination, who attend a church all of their earthly lives, or who give huge sums of money for missions will be saved”.
Doesn’t get much simpler and non-complicated than that, right?
As far as I’m concerned, that settles it.
But ... not according to some.
If you listen to or read denominationally-themed columns or sermons, chances are, at some point down the line, you’re going to occasionally run across one that flies in the face of facts or that doesn’t meet your own litmus test.
Sadly, we humans have so twisted and manipulated Scriptures to say what we want them to say rather than what God intended that the Almighty has to be looking down from Heaven, shaking his head in disbelief, saying, “What a mess!”
For example, I have Christian friends who will read from no other Bible than the King James Version.
The KJV is still a cherished standard in many homes and churches, and if that’s the version one prefers, great! I have the KJV, too, as well as the New King James Version (NKJV), and a New American Standard Version (NAS), but as for my own personal taste, I love the New International Version (NIV).
Those same friends tend to smack me around a bit (verbally) over my preference of Biblical translations, so in that regard, we respectfully disagree and will never see eye-to-eye.
First of all, let’s get something straight: it is NOT a sin to read from a modern translation of the Scriptures.
We of 2020 do not read, write, speak — and barely understand — the “old English-style” vocabulary anymore, which is why a lot of people don’t spend much time in the KJV these days.
Secondly, over time, the meaning and usage of certain words can change dramatically, and in the centuries that have passed, hundreds of words used in the KJV — then commonly spoken and written in everyday speech and literature — do not today mean what they meant back then. And that, in turn, makes it confusing and very difficult for people to understand the 16th century verbiage.
Here’s a few other touchy ‘denominational’ hot-button issues:
• Some Christian denominations teach that baptism must be by total immersion, while others say that sprinkling suffices.
• Some allow women to serve as pastors and leaders in the church while others don’t.
• Some refuse to allow a divorced man to serve as deacon or pastor, while others have no problem with that, nor with ordaining an openly homosexual person into the ministry.
And the list goes on.
As for me, I run everything through the filter of SCRIPTURES.
If something I hear or read doesn’t jive with what I believe in my heart to be the truth from what I have read in my Bible, I ask questions.
I consult a good Bible dictionary or commentary.
I compare reputable reference sources and, in the end, after much prayer and study, I arrive at my own conclusion.
Which brings me to my point.
A reader got so upset a while back with what a guest columnist wrote in an article about religion that he cancelled his subscription because something the writer said did not square with his own understanding of Biblical teachings.
I read that column myself when I prepared it for publication and ... guess what? I didn’t necessarily agree with all of the writer’s viewpoints either!
But here’s the thing, folks:
I AM AN PUBLISHER, NOT A CENSOR.
We provide space for people to submit guest columns about what is important to them, and in the Freedom of Speech spirit of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, we don’t dictate to a writer what he/she can or cannot say as long as they aren’t slandering anyone or making libelous accusations.
Therefore, comments contained in ANY ‘column’ — including my own — should be interpreted as being the personal viewpoints and opinions of the writer, and that such opinions are not necessarily the viewpoints of this newspaper, others who work here, or those who own the business.
As a result, if something you read here doesn’t square with your own beliefs, Biblically or otherwise, then please sound off! Write a rebuttal! Send a ‘Letter to the Editor’ giving your own viewpoint from the other side of that coin!
You know, if Heaven were for naturally-perfect people, not one of us pore ol’ sinful folk would qualify for admission through the Pearly Gates, no matter what denomination we align ourselves with, what version of the Bible we read, or what church we attend.
Scripturally, Jesus founded ONE church and I’m not sure at what point that we humans decided we knew a better way to go about that than He did and went off in a thousand denominational directions with more divisions and “isms” today in the Judeo-Christian community than you can shake a stick at.
Suffice it to say that we humans will always have differences of opinion on everything from politics to football to sex to religion, and that likely isn’t going to change until Jesus comes back to set things straight.
Can I get an AMEN on that??
Here, at the Review and the Eagle, as long as the Constitution remains the #1 Charter of Freedom of our land, people have the right to come to their own conclusions and to say so in print, if they so choose, about the Bible or any other subject.
As for our former subscriber, while we truly hated to lose a reader, we hope that he, and you, understand that people who contribute columns to this newspaper have just as much of a right to express their opinion as anyone else.
Whether anyone chooses to accept those opinions as fact or fiction, that’s between the reader, his/her conscience, and the Good Lord.
That’s my view.
What say you?
