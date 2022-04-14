Easter is the springtime holiday, so incorporate the outdoors into your plans.
Here are a few fun family-friendly ideas so that you make the most of warming temps.
EGG SCAVENGER HUNT
Liven up one of Easter’s oldest traditions, the egg hunt. Give everyone a particular color or pattern to bring back. Another twist on this old favorite is to put numbers or letters on plastic egg halves, then see who can create the most matching pairs.
BUNNY BOWLING
Arrange store-bought chocolate bunnies in the yard as if they’re bowling pins. Use a tennis ball or, if your grass is particularly thick, a baseball as a miniature bowling ball — then see who can knock the most down.
EASTER TREE
Pick a small tree or bush in the yard, and decorate it with homemade ornaments and figures made from construction paper. Top it all off with string, bows, flowers or even strings of lights.
EGG-AND-SPOON RACES
This favorite activity dates back more than a hundred years, and is self explanatory. Participants put an egg in a spoon, then try to balance it as they run. The first person to get to the finish line with their egg still balanced in the spoon wins the race. If you want to make it more interesting (and more messy!), try unboiled eggs — or small water balloons.
HOW MANY JELLY BEANS
Fill a clear glass or plastic jar with jelly beans, then have family and friends try to guess how many are in there. Whoever gets closest the actual figure gets a special Easter prize.
EGG TOSS
Speaking of messy fun, this one involves tossing a raw egg back and forth. First, divide everyone into two lines that are a set distance apart. Begin tossing with a partner, going back and forth. Take one step backward after each successful egg catch. Keep going until only one duo is left with an intact egg. Plastic eggs are a tidier option. If it’s a particularly warm Easter, try small water balloons.
ART PARADE
Have the kids collect their best Easter art or the egg with their favorite design, then hold it up during a small neighborhood parade that anyone can join. A group of older children can serve as judges for the most inventive and most enthusiastic participants.
BUNNY HOP
Pass out pillowcases, then line everyone up for an Easter twist on the old-fashioned burlap sack races of your youth. The first bunny to cross the finish line is the winner.