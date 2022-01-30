How are you? Are you warm enough? It has been a brutal winter for us Southerners who are used to more tepid temps. I have been downright cold since getting back from Tampa. But Spring will be here soon!! There are definite signs!
I just flew home from Tampa last week. I love the air in Tampa. I can’t describe it, but most of you all have been to Florida and know what I am talking about. It has something to do with the ocean nearby. It’s like a softness in the air. I have been in love with Tampa ever since seeing a Humphrey Bogart gangster movie that was set and filmed in Key West. The palm trees enthralled me. A Florida sized hurricane happened in the movie. The whole thing was exciting.
The first and only time in my life that I have ever been in love happened in Florida. A handsome, renaissance man named Henry, Buck for his nickname. Florida will always and forever symbolize that great romance. He died suddenly from an emergency surgery, but what a love story we had.
There are signs of Spring in our mountainous lovely Tennessee. Daffodils are beginning to have green shoots coming up. There is a springlike feeling in the air. A feeling that seems to say, “The cold has nearly passed.” I enjoy each season, but what is nice about Tennessee is that we get four seasons. When we get tired of the heat or the cold of one season, we will soon get another. Sometimes we get four seasons in one day. Ha. I saw a post on Facebook that said, “Tennessee can’t do four seasons at once.” The picture of Tennessee said, “Oh yes I can, hold my sweet tea.”
Spring is almost here though, look for the gentle fog clinging to the mountains, the red buds in bloom, the new song of the birds. And breath it all in, until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred