As COVID-19 continues to impact staffing levels throughout the region, Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Colonial Heights, located at 4600 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport closed Monday and won't repen until Feb. 28.
Ballad Health’s top priority is patient safety and ensuring access to care when needed. To prevent interruption of patient services, walk-in patients will temporarily be redirected to the Kingsport Urgent Care, located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 110 in Kingsport.
Patients can also connect directly to local healthcare providers using a computer, tablet or smartphone with Ballad Health virtual urgent care. Ballad Health encourages the public to consider this option as both a convenience and as an infection prevention measure.
The Ballad Health virtual urgent care charges a $49 flat fee for all appointments and can be used to address a variety of illnesses and injuries, including cold and flu, eye infections, minor burns, cuts or rashes, and strep throat.
The temporary consolidation will allow Ballad Health to continue providing a safe environment for patients to receive quality urgent care. Ballad Health will continue to monitor staffing levels during this time to determine if an extension of this temporary consolidation is necessary.
If you have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.