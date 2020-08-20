Though COVID-19 has put a damper on many fun events throughout the nation, Rogersville’s annual Heritage Days event is still scheduled for this year.
The Heritage Association has also planned a new Christmas Market event.
At their August 11 meeting, Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the Heritage Association’s request to close Main Street for Heritage Days the weekend of Oct. 9-11; as well as on Nov. 28 for a new Christmas Market event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Heritage Association Organizer Renee Trent has said in published reports that organizers are working to create an event that is more socially distant to accommodate for COVID-19 protocol.
“The food area tends to be the most crowded, so we have looked at either spacing it over two streets, and possibly making it one- way only,” Trent said in published reports. “We haven’t made those decisions yet, but we will be making decisions to make sure we implement safe practices, social distancing and having some hand washing stations available.”
She went on to add, “We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers, and the Epi Curve. If the numbers (COVID-19 cases) are continuing to rise, if the mayor or the governor makes mandates against large gatherings again, those are restrictions that we would have to follow. Even if everything stays as it is now, we are still looking to change a few things to comply with social distancing. Like I said, spreading out the food vendors. Making it one-way. The (craft vendor) booths will farther apart. People might see some changes, but we are really hoping that we can still provide Heritage Days because it is such a keystone thing for our community. We’ve spoken with our vendors, food and craft. They all still want to come. At this point we’re planning to go with it and have the best Heritage Days we can have given the circumstances.”
In regard to the new Christmas Market event, Trent has said in published reports, “It will be open to vendors who have Christmas items they want to sell, and we want to open all the stores and restaurants on Main Street to promote our local businesses in town. We would like to add a Yule Log activity downtown where people come to town and we have a bonfire, Christmas caroling, and those types of things.”
This market would take place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is just one week before the Christmas Parade. It would also be similar to the new Vintage Market Days, which was a success this year despite COVID-19.