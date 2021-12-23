Mount Carmel to hear police suggestion for Hammond Ave traffic control measures in January

In addition to voting to reduce the speed limit on portions of Main Street, the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear a recommendation from the municipal police department in January regarding traffic control measures on Hammond Avenue.
As the Review previously reported, the BMA voted at their Dec. 16 meeting to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Main Street in front of City Hall from 30 mph to 15 mph. This section begins at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Main Street and extends for 550 feet in the direction of Independence Avenue.
At the Dec. 2 board workshop, Alderman Jim Gilliam proposed adding rumble strips or speed bumps on portions of Hammond Ave. to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.
“That’s where the speed is at, coming down Hammond Avenue,” he said. “Those people fly down through there, and they wouldn’t stop if there was a horse walking across the road. They would either go to the ditch line to get around the horse or hit it.”
He added, “You can warn about the speed limit, but that’s not going to stop it.”
He noted that, since the road is sloped downward towards the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Main Street, it is easy for vehicles to gain speed without even realizing it.
Both City Manager Mike Housewright and Assistant Chief Scott Alley noted that it would likely be a safety hazard to add rumble strips in a curve, so they would have to be added in the straight stretches of the road.
Alderman Steven McLain suggested interspersing these rumble strips in the section of Hammond Ave between Hiwassee Street and the intersection of Hammond Ave and Main Street.
City Attorney John Pevy suggested that the municipal police department study the area and present both a recommended plan to handle the issue as well as Hammond Avenue traffic data for the past 10 years to the board in January. The board voted unanimously in favor of this plan.