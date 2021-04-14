This is part two of a two-part feature story
Official plans are starting to come together for the planned history and archive museum in Surgoinsville.
The Surgoinsville Area Archive and Museum (SAAM) will be located in the basement of the current Surgoinsville Library.
Though the idea for the museum has been circulating among Surgoinsville residents for many years, the tangible results are just starting to take place. In fact, the museum’s founders got their first look on April 5 at the proposed floor plan.
Developing a floor plan
Johnny Greer, who is the former Surgoinsville Mayor and the current SAAM board of directors chair, told the Review that SAAM initially toyed with the idea of locating the museum in the basement of Surgoinsville’s City Hall but eventually decided against the idea.
“We do hope we outgrow this (new) space right away,” he added.
Now that the interior of the future museum has been mostly renovated, the SAAM board of directors discussed a proposed floor plan and display layout at their recent April 5 meeting.
Charles Grow, a Surgoinsville native who formerly served as the curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia, showed the board a proposed “massing diagram.” This is used to help define the space, though he noted at the meeting that this was only a first draft and can be altered.
“They gave me a whole stack of documents to read, and I tried to process as much as I could of the history of Surgoinsville and the story points that you guys wanted to highlight,” Grow told the board.
Grow further explained that each section of the museum would answer a specific question.
According to the proposed floor plan, visitors would see an introductory history of Surgoinsville and an area map as they first enter the front door. This area would answer the questions “where is Surgoinsville?” as well as “why is Surgoinsville important?”
The tour will follow a clockwise route along the outer wall of the museum. The second stop of the museum would cover the Holston River as well as local mills.
“It’s the thing that joins all of our history together as best I can tell,” Grow told the board. “Whether it’s going back to the Revolutionary days when they used it as a thoroughfare, or back further when the Indians used it as their source of water, or as recently as the 1960’s when we still had people who fished there to make a living.”
Continuing along the wall, the visitor would come to a doorway that leads to the Surgoinsville archives. Grow suggested placing a case near that door to highlight a collection of archival documents. The specific documents highlighted in this case could be rotated periodically.
Next, the visitor would come to an exhibit entitled “from Paleo to Pioneer.” Local historian Ural Ward’s extensive collection of Native American artifacts that he found along the banks of the Holston River over a 60 year period would be located in this section.
The next wall would feature an exhibit on the Civil War, its impact on Hawkins County and Surgoinsville as well as an exhibit on blacksmiths and local stores.
The next wall would feature an exhibit on “family and home life” and the Great Depression. As the visitor continued along the outer wall, they would then encounter an exhibit on local sports and area Veterans. Just before reaching the entrance once again, the visitor would see an exhibit on the well-known former Surgoinsville physician and first town mayor, Dr. Connor Lyons.
Within the center of the building, a new wall will be constructed so that an exhibit can be positioned on each side. These exhibits would include the history of farming and tobacco, schools, churches, and local musicians of the area.
The board agreed to think on Grow’s proposed design and discuss any potential revisions at their May 3 meeting.
Plans for the future
Though SAAM received their official charter two years ago, Greer explained that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the museum’s progress.
“We’ve really lost a year of time with COVID,” he said. “It really slowed down our progress.”
Before the museum will be open to the public, the board still has a few building improvements planned for the space, such as additional plumbing and the creation of a new parking area and sidewalk.
“We’re getting closer, but we’re not open yet,” Greer told the Review. “Right now, our meetings are mostly consumed with our space and getting it prepared and ready.”
He told the board at their recent meeting that, ideally, he would like to see the museum open in time for the next Riverfront Festival in September. However, he noted this goal is ambitious and not set in stone. The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman noted at their April 12 meeting that they have not decided if the town will host the festival this year, due to COVID-19. They will likely announce their decision at next month’s meeting.
Still open to donations
Greer told the Review that the Surgoinsville Medical Board, which owns the Surgoinsville Library building, has also been an invaluable resource to the project. All of the necessary funding and remodeling work has been donated to the cause.
“The Medical Board has probably helped the most with the financial aspect, but we’ve done the rest of it with volunteer labor,” he said. “
SAAM is also still accepting monetary donations as well as material to potentially be displayed within the museum.
“We need people to be thinking about what they’ve got in the closet that they might be willing to let the public share,” Johnny Greer said. “We also hope we can get some support from some of our plants and big businesses in the area. That could be monetary or other things that we might need to make this a success.”
Anyone who is interested in donating to the museum should call (423)-335-5718 or (423)-360-3137.