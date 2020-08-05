ROGERSVILLE — Barbara Helton Robinette, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She was a member of Stone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Robinette was preceded in death by her husband, M.C. Robinette; daughter, Rita Faye Carter; son, David Robinette; grandson, Mikey Robinette; parents, Barnett and Ida Burton Helton; sister, Kathy Helton; and brother, Kenneth Helton.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Tipton and husband, Tommy, of Rogersville; sons, Phillip Robinette of St. Louis, MO and Michael Robinette; grandsons, John Carter and wife, Amanda, Damon, Eric and Nathaniel Robinette all of Rogersville; great-grandchildren, Katie and Athen Darnell, Annalee Carter, Evan and Ostin Robinette, Julie Lowe; sisters, Helen Pearson, Jewel Rice and husband, Roy all of Rogersville, Darling Lindsey of Surgoinsville, Holly Wilder of Rogersville, Mary Ruth Trent of Morristown and Thelma "Pat" Gilmore; brothers, Edward Helton and wife, Sandy all of Gray, Jeff Helton of Rogersville; sisters-in-law, Connie Helton of Gray and Polly Penley of Greeneville; brother-in-law, Wayne Robinette and wife, Shirley of Rogersville; son-in-law, Clay Carter; ex daughter-in-law, Jill Smith Robinette; and several nieces, nephews and aunts.
Visitation hours will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, at Providence-County Line Cemetery, with Rev. Norman Sauceman officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m.
