Last week, I began looking at a phenomenon going on in East Tn, that is not going on but very few places in America.
Real Revival.
It’s been so long since America has seen what I believe is beginning to happen around us, that we don’t have a frame of reference to know what to expect. Because of that, real revival could possible begin here and some of us miss it. The question is- what is it suppose to look like?
In the first column, I stated that I had prayed for and read everything I could get my hands on for over 40 years. That doesn’t make me an expert, but the Lord has given me some insight that might be helpful to all of us.
In the 1st and 2nd great Awakenings, men like Jonathan Edwards, John Wesley, George Whitfield and Charles Finney were those rare spiritual leaders that shut themselves up with God and just wouldn’t come out until He touched them.
Edwards had bad eyesight, wrote every word of his sermons and held his sermons some 6” from his face preaching in a monotone voice. You are saying exactly what I said, that certainly doesn’t sound like a preacher I would want to hear, much less a revivalist. But Edwards shut himself up with God until God touched him. The account of his experience was miraculous.
The very next Sunday, he stepped up to the platform, reading his sermon entitled, “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God”. Parishioners said they literally felt the earth opening to swallow them into “hell”. This launched the 1st great Awakening. If Edward’s message was still monotone and poorly read, what changed?
This is our first key to understand. Some few people pray the price and God descends to catch them on fire with this “spirit” of revival.
Think about this. Nobody would have chosen Edwards. We would think to look for a handsome, young, well-spoken evangelist right? But not God. He looks for someone who loves Him and is willing to pay the price.
Then Edwards in the first great Awakening and these others in the 2nd great Awakening went town to town and spoke where they could gain audience. Did they speak at every church? No, just one church, however sometimes, it was a setting where several community churches came together and attended. Edwards ignited revival fires which then seemed to spill out throughout a given community.
We are often guilty of putting requirements on God when revival comes as to what it must look like. We don’t get to choose what kind of man delivers it. Edwards was soft, when some might have wanted loud, others who carry the revival fire might be loud when we want soft. We don’t have control of the music. Today there is such a variety of worship styles, and the style of music can trip up people.
We don’t get to choose our style of evangelist, our style of preaching, our style of music, or our location. I’m sorry, but it could come to Rogersville and we miss it because it didn’t come to our church. I have to remember that God IS coming in answer to prayer to change our community, not to please my individual taste. He invites us to join, but He doesn’t change His plans if we don’t. Awakening is not about us.
One last note is that Awakening, even when it is of God, might not happen quickly. In 21st century “microwave” American, we expect instant. But true revival begins and sometimes grows and the miracle of it isn’t seen for months or years. Clay County Ky is a recent example many East Tennesseans are aware of, yet it took 10 years to see the transformation that took place up there.
Next week, we want to answer the question, what then does revival look like? How can we tell it’s the real thing?