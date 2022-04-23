April 6th was a busy day. First hanging out with the Henrys at Big H BBQ and then on to Blade and Barrel Barber Co. A perfect combo to make your man happy and put a smile on his face to last all day.
Rick Henry has been a friend since High School days along with his lovely wife Lydia and he insists I look the same now as I did then. Gotta love him, he’s a charmer. He will likely be sitting in his rocking chair out by the BBQ smoker with his watch cat on most days at Big H ever since his son Josh surprised him by buying the place not long before I arrived back home three and a half years ago.
I had been asking to write my column for quite sometime but every time I went Josh wasn’t there and being a great dad Rick wanted him in the pictures and for me to get Josh’s side of the story.
On this day my boyfriend John Fulton dropped me off at Big H while he went to Liberty Lumber before closing time but I had plenty of company. Ronda Elkins Fields met there so I could give her the painting I donated to the Cancer Support Fundraiser at Occasions on the Square. After we took a few photos she left me with Rick and the gang to get down to business.
I noticed the specials right away. The chicken, bacon and strawberry salad appealed to me and the soup beans with fried taters and cornbread I ordered for John.
Josh’s wife Brandy took my order and Rick brought me my favorite sweet tea when his wife Lydia showed up as well and Josh came out with cute little Finlay Mae. She doesn’t eat solid food yet or talk but I would bet her first word will be BBQ.
Rick and Josh entertained me with many funny stories and memories while I was busy shoveling mouthfuls of salad into my mouth and then John showed up. They brought out his meal and of course I had to taste it as well. Oh my goodness gracious sakes alive down home cooking at it’s best indeed. Loved it and will definitely get it again. Cannot recommend it highly enough.
Everything is excellent at Big H BBQ so no wonder they were voted #1 Best BBQ in East Tennessee by the Tennessee Magazine. Ironically, Josh doesn’t eat soup beans or pulled pork but serves the best in town. They cater as well folks so don’t forget if you are having a party or event it can’t be beat.
Bob Floyd is looking forward to visiting Rogersville and stop by to take at least 5 pounds of pulled pork back to Illinois. Well Rick Henry sits back there smoking meat all the time so there’s bound to plenty available.
Ronda Elkins Fields gave her stamp of approval as well as Rebecca Yvonne while commenting on pictures I posted online. Elizabeth CB Malayter said the Brisket is great so I will try it next time. And Trevor Gray said I made Josh Henry look awful purdy in the pics. Well I thought I made Trevor look just as purdy in his pics at Blade & Barrel.
If you are one of the few people who hasn’t tried the grub at big H BBQ yet get yourselves on over there and check it out.
Big H BBQ is located at 549 Flora Road Rogersville. Outdoor seating available and for more info call (423) 293-3707 and check out their page online.