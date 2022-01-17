Timuel Black died Oct. 13, 2021 at age 102. The Chicago historian marched with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., campaigned for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and mentored President Barack Obama.
“Over his 102 years, Tim was many things: a veteran, historian, author, educator, civil rights leader and humanitarian,” Obama said. “But above all, Tim was a testament to the power of place and how the work we do to improve one community can end up reverberating through other neighborhoods and other cities, eventually changing the world.”
Early Life
Black was born Dec. 7, 1918 to sharecroppers in Birmingham, Alabama. His family moved to Chicago the following year, settling in a Black neighborhood called the Black Belt, where restrictive covenants kept Black residents away from white residents.
After being drafted into World War II, black fought in the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, earning four battle stars and the French Croix de Guerre. While he was in Europe, Black visited the Buchenwald, a visit he said changed his life.
“When we got up to Buchenwald, to see and feel and hear the cries, I was shocked,” Black said in 2014. “I began to feel that this could happen to anyone, and that in the long run, this is what happened to my ancestors in an organized, systematic way. I was angry.”
Marching with King
Black graduated from Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago before settling down to teach high school in Gary, Indiana. In 1955, Black saw Rev. King speak on television and was so moved he flew to Montgomery, Alabama, to meet him. The next year, Black’s church invited King to preach. By 1963, Black was organizing Freedom Trains that took Chicagoans to the March on Washington.
Back in Chicago, Black helped end segregation in Chicago Public Schools and, after King’s 1968 death, became a community leader that would help elected Harold Washington as Chicago’s first Black mayor.
Mentoring Politicians
Obama wasn’t the only politician Black took under his wing. He also mentored Carol Moseley Braun, who was the first African American woman to win election to the U.S. Senate. When Obama was elected president, Black and his wife attended the inauguration as the Obamas’ guest.
“It was a great day, a day I never dreamed I would see, as magical as the March on Washington,” Black wrote in his memoir. “Now I felt that the miraculous really had happened.”
Black was instrumental in bringing the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago’s South Side, where he hoped it would serve as an inspiration to others.