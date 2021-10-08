The Surgoinsville Board Mayor an Alderman will consider doubling its full time police force next month by hiring a new officer to help cover code enforcement duties.
With a population of 1,748 according to the 2020 census, Surgoinsville currently has only one full time officer, Chief James Hammonds, who utilizes six part time officers to cover the town.
In August longtime maintenance director Eddie McNally retired. McNally had also served as code enforcement officer and animal control officer.
When McNally retired, Bobby Hickman was promoted to maintenance supervisor, but the BMA decided to separate that job from Code Enforcement and animal control.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Review earlier this week that a part time employee will be hired for animal control, and the plan is to hire a new police officer to take over code enforcement.
Code enforcement involves issuing warnings and citations for violations such as unkempt property, letting grass get too high, storing junk cars, and other problems of that nature.
Creating the new officer position will be on agenda for the Oct. 11 BMA meeting.
Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin said last month’s BMA meeting that an additional police office position is badly needed, but that the new officer will have to write tickets to cover the salary.
“If the police officer writes one ticket a day, or two tickets a day on his days, he’s going to pay for himself,” Jarnagin said. “I’m not in favor of putting a police officer on and let him sit and don’t write tickets. Our former mayor is gone, and he ain’t got nothing to do with it anymore. He didn’t want tickets wrote whatsoever. The tickets are out there. This month there was 61 tickets and you could have probably doubled that.”
Since McNally’s retirement Hammonds has been doing code enforcement and animal control. Hammonds told the BMA at last month’s meeting the additional duties are keeping him busy.
“I write tickets,” Hammonds said. “I’m not a big ticket writer. But, I’ve got 50 million different directions I go during the day. Everybody wants to talk. I talked all weekend on the phone.”
Hammonds added, “That’s part of the job, and I knew that when I took it, but everybody wants to talk to me. If I’m in that office there’s somebody in there. I may have 10 different things going the other direction, but I always take time for that person who comes to the office, or that person who rings my phone. I may not answer it right then, but every person who calls my phone, I make contact back with them.”
Mayor Merrell Graham said an officer shouldn’t write tickets to pay his salary.
“The only reason tickets are written is to control traffic,” Graham said.
Hammonds replied, “That’s what I tell my guys. Use your common sense. If there needs to be a ticket, you write a ticket. I’ll stand behind you.”