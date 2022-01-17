Robert Parris Moses was born in Harlem, New York, on Jan. 23, 1935.
His family migrated north from the Jim Crow South, selling milk from a Black-owned cooperative. Moses was a Rhodes Scholar who attended Hamilton College and Harvard University. During college, Moses was influenced by philosopher Albert Camus and his ideas about social change.
Back to the South
In 1960, Moses went on a recruiting trip to the Deep South, eventually working with the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, an organization central to 1964’s Freedom Summer, where students registered voters across the South.
Moses was beaten and arrested in Mississippi’s Amite County while trying to register voters. He directed the SNCC’s Mississippi Voter Registration Project and helped organize the Freedom Summer. Moses helped organize the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party to unsuccessfully challenge the all-white Mississippi Democratic delegation. After Lyndon Johnson allowed the white Mississippi delegation to remain, Moses became disillusioned and cut off all ties with white people, even the SNCC. He worked as a teacher and earned a doctorate in philosophy from Harvard before founding the Algebra Project.
The Algebra Project
In Tanzania, Moses taught math and, as part of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, founded The Algebra Project in 1982. The Algebra Project is a mathematics literacy program designed to help low-income students and students of color learn math at a level that would allow them to enter college. It provides curricula, training and professional support for teachers along with community activities for schools to improve math education.
Honors and Awards
In addition to his work at the Algebra Project, Moses was the Distinguished Visitor for the Center for African American Studies at Princeton University and was a lecturer at the NYU School of Law from 2012-2016. He served on the Education Advisory Committee at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute and received honorary degrees and as a principal investigator on National Science Foundation mathematics education research programs.
Moses died July 25, 2021, at his home in Florida. He was survived by his wife, Dr. Janet Jemmott Moses, and his children, Maisha, Moses, Omo Moses, Taba Moses, Malaika Moses and Saba Moses, along with several grandchildren.