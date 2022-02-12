Joseph Spencer is affectionately known as Joe and was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on 25 April 1947.
His parents divorced when he was very young and his older sister and he were raised by his mother, but their father was still a part of their lives and he really drove the love of the arts of any and all kinds. Joe’s father was a painter, but due to circumstances he had stopped painting for a while. It was not until his teenage years that Joe’s father started to paint again.
It was during this period that Joe really started to gain an interest in the arts. He and his father would spend time going to the Cincinnati Art Museum, and it got to the point where he knew almost every piece in the museum and it’s location. They would spend quality time together out and about while his father would be sketching. Joe says that no matter how hard his father or high school art teacher tried, he just couldn’t draw a straight line, even with a ruler. He was a hopeless case.
After high school Joe enlisted in the Army. In 1965 they decide he needed a nice vacation to sunny South Vietnam. Joe considered himself to be luckier than most, because he got stationed in a supply unit away from the front lines but it still wasn’t all fun and games.
It was a war after all, and at the time he did start taking photos, but mostly point and shoots. It was something to capture the moment, like a truck that was destroyed by a landmine moments between him and his unit. Unfortunately most of these photos were lost or destroyed.
When Joe returned to the states he had a better time than most returning from that war. Luckily, he was only ignored and not spit on or called names. After a year he was discharged from the Army, which is all anyone ever wanted at that time. Because of that small amount of time he had spent in Vietnam, Joe’s outlook on life had changed.
He spent the next six and a half years traveling and living in different parts of the country, primarily in either Louisiana or Florida. It was in Louisiana that he realized he needed something more in life, and unfortunately the only thing he knew was how to be a soldier. Joe needed a skill and a feeling of purpose, so he re-enlisted in the Army!
In 1978 Joe was stationed in South Korea and was put into what he thought was probably the best unit of his career. It was there that he met a woman, that he planned to spend the rest of his life with, and so far they have 41 years together. Korea was also where he bought his first real camera. With that camera and his wife, Joe traveled all over Korea and discovered that he, the hopeless case, was actually good at photography.
It wasn’t until Joe was stationed in Germany in 1982, that he really started to get serious about Photography, and he even started taking some classes. He and his wife and son spent almost every weekend out taking pictures in Europe.
Even after their daughter was born in 1984 they still traveled on the weekends. Traveling throughout Europe, seeing architecture that was centuries old, and the unique topography of the country side truly ignited Joe’s love and passion for this art form.
After he retired from the US Army, Joe ended up back in Germany as a civilian contractor, with weekends free to travel. He got to take photos in Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, and what became his favorite city in Europe, Prague. It was there that he got to hone his skills, learned more about lighting and the use of filters to create contrast, the best angles to take during a sunset versus a sunrise, etc. After his contract ended Joe returned to his family in Kentucky, and in 1993 got a job as an Army JROTC Instructor in a small town Evarts, Ky.
Again his photography took a back seat to everything else, and after 10 years he retired from teaching and moved to Knoxville, TN. It was there that Joe discovered the Smoky Mountains, along with landscape and nature photography, and once again he fell in love with travelling and the photographic art form.
After his daughter moved to Utah, he had the opportunity to photograph out west. Joe spent weeks with his daughter discovering the unique landscapes of the red rock desert and canyons in the lower half of Utah. During his western trips, he got to photograph The Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, Monument Valley, and all 5 National Parks in Utah; Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce, Capitol Reef, and Zion.
After his wife decided to retire, they spent a lot of time out on Cherokee Lake, and fell in love with the local area. It was here that they discovered Rogersville and decided that it was the place where they could finally settle and live the retired life. Joe always wanted to be an artist, but could not paint, draw, or sculpt, so he picked up a camera and that is something that he could do extremely well.
