The centerpiece of Cherokee High School’s 2021 Homecoming celebration will be a game on Friday, Sept. 24 against the West Ridge Wolves.
The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Silence the Wolves”, and there are several activities throughout the week leading up to the big day.
Dress Up Days
Monday: Decade (50’s, 60’s, 70’s etc)
Tuesday: Sports Fan
Wednesday: Proud to be an American
Thursday: Country or Country Club
Friday: Color Day
Community Pep-Rally and Bonfire
The Pep Rally and bonfire is Thursday Sept. 23 and featured the Powder Tournament at 6 p.m., Band and Cheerleaders at 7:45 p.m.; a welcome ceremony on the wagon near the fire; where the flight the fire at 8 p.m.
Cherokee encourages residents and business owners to decorate their yards and/or store fronts and show pride for the Cherokee Chiefs.
Homecoming game
The football Game against West Ridge High School will be Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
The public is encouraged to come out and have some food and fun while cheering on the Cherokee Chiefs against West Ridge Wolves.