The infamous Greene/Jones War occurred in Hancock County but some of the fighting spilled over into the Clinch Valley region of Hawkins County.
There have been Jone’s and Greene’s living in that part of the County since long before the Civil War. After the feud erupted the Greene and Jones families hated and despised each other for the longest duration.
But when the fighting stopped and the smoke cleared both sides were left to count their dead and wounded and no one really knew what started it. That’s when the truth became legend.
One story says that one of Asa Jones boys had a hog that kept going through a hole in the fence and eventually ravaged Dick Greene’s corn field. Dick told Asa that he needed to fix the hole in the fence or face the consequences. Well, this only angered Asa who chose to ignore the threat. A few days later Asa came over to the Greene place looking for his pig.
But Dick Greene had killed it and stuffed it in the hole in the fence. When confronted by the angry Jones’s boys; Dick’s reply was “Asa Jones I told you to fix that fence or you would be sorry. Now that pig won’t tear my corn up anymore.”
Others say the war started over an affair between one of the Jones boys and a married daughter of one of the Greenes. But most historians agree that the real reason for the feud was an episode that happened in July 1863 during the Civil War.
Alfred Greene was hiding on Newman’s Ridge to avoid conscription when he got word that his wife had just given birth to a baby. So he made an attempt to see his wife undetected. During the night four Union soldiers from the Jones family opened fire on the Greene home.
After hiding his wife and baby in the root cellar Alfred grabbed his shot gun and ran from the house to draw the Jones’ boy’s gunfire. Unfortunately he was shot and killed before he reached the smokehouse. The blood stained night shirt Greene was wearing and the gun he was carrying are currently on display at the East Tennessee Historical Society Museum.
The bullet holes and blood stains are still visible today. The murder of Alf Greene is considered by many to be the beginning of the Greene/Jones War a bloody feud that lasted nearly forty years. One of the first newspaper accounts occurred in June of 1887 when Thomas Greene stabbed Jeff Minor twenty-five times and shot him in the head.
Minor who was a relative of the Asa Jones miraculously survived his wounds. In April of 1888 the Greene’s and Jones of Hancock County got into another fight on a Sunday.
While Richard, Lincoln and Tom Greene were out overlooking their fields they were fired on by an ambush party supposed to be members of the Asa Jones family. Richard had mortally wounded one of the Jones’s boys just a few months before. Tom and Lincoln Greene were badly wounded and Richard was killed during the surprise attack.
The next day John Greene went over to the Asa Jones place to even the score. Standing behind a tree he fired thirty shots at the house. Asa returned fire but no one was injured. On June 2, 1888 10 members of the Jones clan surrounded Hamp Greene’s house but it was almost dawn before he realized he was under siege.
They sent the women and children out of the house and the firing began. Over 300 hundred shots were fired between the two factions. One small boy was wounded and eventually died. He had hidden under the bed for protection and was not found until the skirmish had died down.
The next day sheriff George Milburn and about thirty seven others went to arrest the Jones boys but they had hidden in the ridges and hollows of Clinch Mountain. On June 9, Dr. Yoe from Mooresburg went over the mountain to amputate the arm of one of the Greenes as the war continued.
On the way back across Clinch Valley Dr. Yoe found a dead man by the side of the road. The man was later identified as kin folk of the Jones. Afterwards, members of the Jones family threatened the life of Dr. Yoe and he left Hawkins County and was never seen again.
After the death of the small boy the feud seem to die down but at the end of 1888 the Greene/Jones war was on again.
Hamp Greene who was on the Greene side and James Greene who was on the Jones side got into a heated altercation at Livesay’s store. James drew first but missed then Hamp killed James by shooting him in the forehead with a rifle.
Then in May 1890 Asa Jones the leader of the Jones side was arrested and tried for the murder of Thomas Berry of Hawkins County. After a lengthy trial Jones was cleared for the murder but was charged with being implicated in the Greene/Jones trouble.
The Greene/Jones war ended in the late 1890’s. Some people said it was because the Governor of Tennessee had threatened to declare martial law and send in the state militia.
But hard feelings between the two families would last long after the last bullet was fired. It is estimated that 60 men and one small boy died during the Greene/Jones War, the second bloodiest feud in US history.