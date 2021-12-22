A Hawkins County man accused of pointing a shotgun at his neighbors last February during a confrontation about his dogs killing the neighbors’ livestock was indicted earlier this month on assault and endangerment charges.
Phillip Ray Williams, 61, 900 Okalona Road, near Church Hill was arraigned in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Dec. 10 on two counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and allowing dogs to run at large.
The alleged victim told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Feb, 7, 2021 that he was awakened by his chickens and went outside to discover Williams’ dogs chasing his livestock.
The neighbor said he fired three shots into the ground to scare off a white dog and then heard another dog in the chicken coop. He fired three more times and a German shepherd ran out of the coop and across the street.
The neighbor then put away his gun and was on his way to talk to Williams about the dogs killing his animals, but when he got to the roadway Williams reportedly pulled up in a red pickup with a short barrel pump shotgun in his hand.
According to a HCSO report, the alleged victim reported that William pointed the shotgun at him and his wife, and said, “I’m tired of you”. Williams then allegedly told the vicim he would shoot the victim if he shot his dogs.
The victim told the HCSO he pointed out to Williams it is against the law to allow your dogs to run loose.
Williams allegedly replied he lived out in the country and didn’t have to obey the law, and that the victim should keep his livestock put up better so the dogs can’t get them as easy.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court again on Feb. 11.
Other Grand Jury indictments this month:
Christopher Levi Belcher, 27, 374 River Road, Church Hill, for felony evading arrest, speeding, two counts of registration violation, evading arrest, resisting arrest, lane violation, no insurance, possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving in possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, two counts of possession of Schedule III narcotics, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics, DUI, reckless driving and failure to appear.
Deedra Ann Barnard, 33, 212 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, for littering, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.
Ricky Elym Henry, 65, 909 Clearwood Avenue, Kingsport, for felony tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, resisting arrest, assault, posssession of Schedule IV narcotics and possession of Schedule VI narcotics.
Mitchell Todd Baker, 34, 333 Sulphur Springs Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Wayne Peavler, 57, 1046 Blaine road, Sneedville, for aggravated assault.
Gerald Ray McLean Jr., 64, 135 McLean Hill Road, Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Angela f. McLean, 54, 135 McLean Hill Road, Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Pamela Kay McLean, 54, 135 McLean Hill Road, Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Hobart Cecil Dotson Jr., 47, 135 McLean Hill Road, Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
Timothy Larson Burke, 52, Smyrna, Ga., for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of Ecstasy with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving in possession of meth.
Matthew Lurt Cubbage, 54, Smyrna, Ga., for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of Ecstasy with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Misty Louise Rowlls, 40, Douglasville, Ga., for for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of Ecstasy with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Zayland Clayton Moles, 30, 2475 County Line Road, Mooresburg, for theft over $1,000, and theft over $2,500.
Courtney Michelle Dishner, 31, 401 Parson Drive, Kingsport, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession of hydrocodone, and simple possession of Buprenorphine.
Harry Anthony Greer, 65, 480 Burem Road, Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, two counts of possession of Buprenorphine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, driving without a license, and registration violation.
Bobby Lee Charles, 54, 301 Holly Road, Mooresburg, for possession meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling were narcotics are kept or sold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, 301 Holly Road, Mooresburg, for possession meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cliff Allen Sanders, 27, of Jonesborough, for theft over $2,500.