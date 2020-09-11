SNEEDVILLE — The fifth annual Ride Against Cancer will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The registration fee per bike is a free-will donation.
Riders will leave the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad building, in Sneedville, continue through Claiborne County, Hancock County, through Jonesville, VA, and ending on Main Street in Sneedville about 3 p.m. for a Bike Cruise In.
A 50/50 raffle will be held and food will be available for a donation per plate (soup beans/cornbread or hotdog plate with chips and slaw).
All proceeds will go to Hope For Hancock.
Readers who have questions may contact: Tony Seal, 423-300-7751; Gary Nichols, 423-300-1441; Keith Fleenor, 423-736-1575; Rick Eldridge, 423-300-8568; or Dan Bowlin, 423-523-5734.
(Organizers and sponsors are not responsible for any accidents/injuries.)