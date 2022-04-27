Hawkins County’s seven Republican and one Independent County Mayor candidates convened last Thursday evening at Volunteer High School for the second of two Q&A forums presented by the Hawkins County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
On April 14 candidates fielded questions from the audience at Cherokee High School’s Little Theater, and on Thursday, April 21 they did it again at the VHS Little Theater.
The seven Republicans are competing for the GOP nomination in the May 3 primary, with the winner to face Independent David Bailey in the Aug. 4 county general election.
Early voting for the May 3 primary ends Thursday, April 28.
As of the end of early voting this past Saturday there had been 1,865 votes cast in Hawkins County including 1,113 at the Hawkins County Courthouse in Rogersville; and 623 in the Church Hill satellite office at the Clay Lodge, 111 Hamilton Street, Church Hill. Another 129 were either absentee or nursing home votes.
Of the votes cast, 1,826 were Republican and 39 were Democrat.
Sample question from Thursday’s forum
For more than two hours last Thursday mayoral candidates answered questions, and it would be impossible to relay all of their comments in one newspaper article.
A video of the entire forum can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
It is possible, however, to share every candidate’s answer to one question.
This question was posed by event emcee Woody Boyd who asked candidates what they would do to promote tourism in Hawkins County.
Here are the eight responses in the order that they were given:
Keith Gibson: One of the new state initiatives is promoting tourism. In a meeting Gary Hicks talked to us and he mentioned that money is going to be available to help promote tourism. We need to find it. Hawkins County is rich in historical areas. We’ve got a lot things we could start promoting. The great thing about that is if we can get state funds, that prevents us from having to use our local dollars. We’ve got Laurel Run Park down there. We’ve got the Hale Springs Inn up here. Amis Mill. There are all different kinds of places in the county that we can promote, and there’s a lot of people who would like to come. Otis Eldridge has that little town over there, and he talked to me one day about how many people he had show up. They did documentaries on it. If we take advantage of some of these state dollars, we can use that to start promoting and get more tourism into this county.
Mike Herrell: We’re going to have to start getting grants. We’re going to have to find somebody who is good at writing grants, because that’s where it’s going to start. I see that to be a big problem here in the county because we do not go after enough grants to bring stuff in for people to do. I agree with everything Keith said, but it’s all going to start with getting a grant writer.
Kelly Markham: I think the city of Rogersville has started to do a good job. I think if we would look at what Surgoinsville is doing. You walk into their museum and you’ll see things — if you’ve been around here forever — you’ll see “The Missing Links”. How many remember those type of things? It’s not getting out there. They’ve got stuff to see. I think — in my opinion, no disrespect — we’re procrastinating. We’ve got all these ideas, and if you look at all these ideas they were here four years ago. I say it’s time to take action and do something. It’s time to go look for those grants. Don’t just talk abut it. Let’s don’t talk about why we cant. Let’s talk about how we can.
Kenneth Stapleton: With tourism I think we can do a better job of getting what have established out there and marketed across the country, because a lot of people moved here because of that. I talked to at least 100 people over the past few months who moved here because Rogersville is what it is. When we talk about bringing in tourism, what aspect are we talking about? Are we talking about the town type, or are we wanting to get something toward Pigeon Forge. Honestly, I don’t want a Pigeon Forge. I believe bringing tourism here and getting the essentials that we have — like Keith said with Otis Eldridge’s Memory Lane car show. We’ve done a lot of stuff downtown. The Jeep Shows have benefited police forces. Hale Springs Inn. We have multiple things we want to market better and possibly bring in more types of events like that to keep our town the way it is, but grow.
Stacy Vaughan: We have a Chamber of Commerce and we have a Chamber Director that promotes Hawkins County daily, weekly, yearly. The director works on a very small contribution from Hawkins County. If the County Commission currently wants to help promote tourism, then get behind your Chamber, get behind your Chamber director, and do what you say. Promote tourism. We have a director who is out here every day who can help promote us, and make us shine, and do any kind of projects that Hawkins County wants to do to further their tourism. Steps were already put in place. The only thing missing is funding. If you’re willing to fund it, it’s there.
Martha Wallace: As Stacy said, Nancy Barker at the Chamber works closely with tourism. She works with the tourism of Northeast Tennessee State. They have a brochure that is in various locations within the county. They have a website that promotes Hawkins County’s historical history. They’ve partnered with the Civil War Trails of the United States. We have several monuments through the county on the Civil War trail that you can stop and read. That’s marketed. We’ve had the Quilt Trail before that meandered through the county and across the state. The camper sites in Mooresburg — if you drive through Mooresburg you see little campers everywhere. Most of those people are coming from somewhere else, so that’s bringing tourism into the state. The fishing. The lakes that people can go fishing on, that come and live in those campers, and some of them come and stay all summer. I think, as Stacy says, we need to get behind the Chamber and encourage her, and I know she does work with state grants too.
David Bailey (I): There is a lot of ways we can bring tourism into Hawkins County. Davy Crockett’s grandparents are buried in Rogersville. We’ve got one of two Ebbing and Flowing Springs in the World. To a lot of people that’s no big deal, but it fascinates me to go out next to Amis Mill and see that creek rise and go down every four hours. There’s two places in the world that have that and one is in Rogersville, Tennessee in Hawkins County. The other one, I think, is in South Africa. A lot of people will drive to see stuff like that. We’ve got Laurel Run Park. We’ve got different things throughout the county. We call them people in Damascus or Scott County (Virginia) and ask them how they got those things going and see if it helps us get our “Creeper Trail” or get our bike trails, or whatever. We’ve got Heritage Days. We need to promote this stuff more. Heritage Days just don’t do it for the weekend. We need something 52 weeks a year.
Mark DeWitte: I’ve always been a firm believer in tourism and the tax dollars it can bring in, that we don’t have to pay anything back out on. It doesn’t cost us to put their kids in school. They’re giving us money to develop tourism in the county. It’s been mentioned the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. They are an organization that works hard toward tourism. I am on the board of the Main Street organization which is under the Chamber of Commerce. Things like the car shows and the motorcycle shows that we talk about don’t just happen. Those are pushed by the Main Street organization. Grant writing — yeah that’s great and we do need some more — but I can tell you that through the Main Street organization we have gotten grants for historic sites like the Powel Law Office, St. Marks. We’ve got a park plan in place now. If you’ve been to Swift Park lately you’ll see improvements there. There are already organizations working on that. They could use help, but we’re working on it.