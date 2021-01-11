Rogersville Heritage Association releases 2021 events

Though several of the Rogersville Heritage Association's festivities planned for 2020 were cut short or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RHA Director Melissa Nelson is hopeful for the future.
RHA's main goal is to preserve and restore the historic buildings within Rogersville.
Each RHA event is designed to encourage involvement in Rogersville's Main Street and serve as a fundraisers for RHA's upcoming projects.
Those include the Rogers Tavern Project, installation of lighting at Crockett Spring Park, repairing the Depot Museum and a Hale Springs Inn patio addition.
Once it was discovered that William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expeditions actually spent one night in the Rogers Tavern in 1809, the RHA along with Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson set out to restore the building.
They enlisted the help of State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West, who conducted a comprehensive study of the Rogers Tavern’s history and structure and released his findings in October of 2019.
The next step in repairing the building is to secure grant funding to pay for the repairs. The Rogers Tavern project is currently on hold due to delays in grant funding as well as delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RHA also hopes to install additional lighting throughout Crockett Spring Park.
"We currently have no lighting other than the gazebo, and we want all visitors to feel safe and enjoy that park,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review when the idea for the project first came up.
Rogersville's Depot, which was actually just transferred from Hawkins County ownership to Rogersville City ownership in February of 2020, is in need of exterior repairs caused by a faulty gutter.
Additionally, the money raised at RHA's planned June low country boil and benefit concert will be specifically allocated towards preserving the Hale Springs Inn's outdoor patio by covering it with a "historically aesthetic" cover.
List of 2021 events
January and February is RHA's annual membership drive.
Feb. 13: Valentine’s Dinner at the Hale Springs Inn. Reservations are suggested.
March 20: Wine tasting at the Hale Springs Inn. Reservations are suggested.
April 12: Salad Luncheon RHA fundraiser at the Hale Springs Inn.
April 22: Earth Day cleanup at Crockett Springs Park.
May 22: Historic Places and Spaces tour of historic Rogersville homes, businesses and other locations.
June 19: Vintage Market on Main Street followed by a low country boil and benefit concert at the Hale Springs Inn with proceeds to help increase the longevity of the inn’s patio with some type of “historically aesthetic” cover.
July 17: Margaritaville at the Hale Springs Inn. Dinner, drinks and DJ. Reservations only.
Aug. 21: Roaring ’20s Gala and Auction. Catered by the Hale Springs Inn. Event location and cost to be determined.
Oct. 8-10: The annual Heritage Days festival.
Nov. 8: Soup & Sandwich Luncheon at the Hale Springs Inn.
Nov. 19-20: Decorating for Christmas to begin at the Hale Springs Inn. Businesses, civic clubs and organizations decorate the beautiful Inn in preparation of the Christmas season.
Nov. 27: A Dickens of a Christmas presents a Merry Little Christmas Town daylong festival with performers in Charles Dickens-era attire, and a day of live entertainment, storytelling, caroling and Christmas arts and crafts.
Dec. 1-25: Gingerbread House Contest at the Hale Springs Inn.
Dec. 4: Breakfast with Santa at the Hale Springs Inn. Reservation only.
Dec. 11: Rogersville Christmas Tour of Homes.
Dec. 18: Tacky Sweater Contest at the Hale Springs Inn.
Pricing for several events is still in the works and will be released at a later date.