Nona Lavaughn Mithen, age 89, of Rogersville,passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James and Flossie Singles Fields. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Fields; sister, Donna Phiffer; husband, Michael Francis DiMeglio; second husband, Jim Mithen; and special friend, Gus.
Survivors include her loving son, Jimmy DiMeglio and wife, Tosha; daughter, Jo Anderson; sister, Nancy Totty and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Michael DiMeglio, Anthony DiMeglio, Kelley Anderson, Molly Cooper and husband, Channing, Francesca Anderson, and Lavaughn Anderson; great grandchildren, Rylan Cooper, Navey Cooper, and Sandy Walker; the family of William Ludiker; step-children, Christine and Rita Marie; nieces, Paula and Sue; nephew, Jack; and sister-in-law, Vickie Fields.
The family will have a private memorial service. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.