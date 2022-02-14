A Kingsport man who was critically injured on Dec. 21 when his vehicle drove off a bridge near Rogersville said Sunday he is want to thank everyone who helped save his life “from the bottom of my heart.
Taylor Skinner, 28, was badly injured when his vehicle collided with a bridge guardrail and exited the roadway, landing on the rocky creek bottom below a bridge on Highway 11-W just west of Rogersville.
“I would like to start off by saying thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been involved with my wreck,” Skinner said. “From the rescue squads that helped pull me up, the firefighters that got me out of my truck, the nurses, the doctors, my friends that have wrote to me that wished me well, and most importantly my family for giving me the support and helping me raise money for my medical bills.”
Skinner added, “If it wasn’t for all of you, I could honestly say I would not be here.”
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 6:22 a.m. that morning Skinner was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Highway 11-W when the vehicle ran off the roadway into the median at Bayside Drive.
The truck collided with a guardrail at the Clouds Creek Bridge, traveled a down steep embankment, rolled over, and came to rest in Stock Creek, which is a tributary of Cherokee Lake.
Rescuers said Skinner was trapped in the pickup and was partially in the water.
Within 50 minutes Skinner was extricated from the wreckage by rescuers and transported by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport to an area medical center.
Among the agencies that responded were the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Fire Department, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Hurst Towing and Recovery, and members from the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team.
“If it wasn’t for all of you, I could honestly say I would not be here,” Skinner said. “I spent 18 days in the hospital via ICU. A week of it I was on a vent and honestly didn’t know where I was or why I was there. I woke up to a crushed pelvis, some broken ribs, a concussion and some memory loss, and I went through 3 surgeries. I am currently out of the hospital and recovering, and I am soon going to start outpatient rehab and start learning to walk again.”
Skinner added, “But, I am getting stronger every day and wish I could shake everyone by the hand. Just know your help, prayers, and continued support doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you again, and God Bless.”