Hawkins County Industrial Development Board and Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Recognized for Participation in TVA’s Community Livability Initiative

Hawkins County Industrial Development Board and Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce recently participated in TVA’s Community Livability Initiative. Developed by TVA Economic Development, this program is designed to map and showcase livability assets in an effort to attract economic growth in the area and highlight talent attraction assets. Through an application selection process, the program is offered to community economic development organizations in the TVA service area to help foster long-term success. Livability asset mapping is conducted by Valley community participants and culminates in a presentation to site selection consultants and TVA Economic Development staff.
“A community’s ability to compete, gain jobs, and attract economic investments depends on local leaders being prepared, having product available, and understanding its workforce story and livability assets to differentiate their community’s unique strengths,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley.
“I was pleased that we were accepted to be a participant in the TVA Community Livability Initiative. TVA has always been a great partner with the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. This opportunity enabled us to present our story to consultants who gave us positive feedback on our presentation. Hawkins County Industrial Development Board has a strong story and is better prepared to showcase this story to prospective companies on why Hawkins County is the best place to locate their business”, says Rebecca Baker, Hawkins County Industrial Development Board’s Executive Administrative Coordinator.
“Rogersville /Hawkins County Chamber was honored to be ask to participate in the TVA Community Livability Program. The program gave us a chance to look at all our community assets, prepare a presentation, and use the information that will help us as we recruit future prospects in industry, as well as retail. We gained experience in presenting the information to professional consultants, who in turn gave us positive feedback on how to refine our presentation and be prepared as we receive request for information from future prospects. The information will be invaluable to help bring industry and retail to Hawkins County as well as create new job opportunities,” stated Nancy Barker, Executive Director Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. More information is available at TVA.com.
The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is committed to our existing and future industries in helping them to be competitive in the world market place so employment will flourish in the county and region. www.hawkinstnindustrial.com
The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce’s purpose is to promote, advance and perpetuate the business, commercial, manufacturing, and civic interest of the Town of Rogersville and Hawkins County. To advance the agricultural interests of the area, to develop a unified public spirit in all, whereby a unified effort may be put forth to aid the Town of Rogersville & Hawkins County toward a more prosperous, more beautiful, and better place in which to live. www.rogersvilletnchamber.com