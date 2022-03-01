Earlier this week Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker released a revised scheduled of events and festivals for all Hawkins County municipalities.
There were several additions to the calendar of events that Barker released during the Chamber’smeeting in February, including a second Jeep event in the spring, as well as events from each of the municipalities.
The schedule is subject to change, but Barker said she and other event organizers are pressing forward as usual in hopes that the worst of COVID is behind us and life will get somewhat back to normal in 2022.
March
March 25-26: Project Service Our Soldiers Craft Festival — National Guard Armory Rogersville, TN 10 am to 6 pm for more information call 407-883-2036 or projectserviceoursoldiers@gmail.com
April
April 15 — May 27: Rogersville In Bloom- Self Guided Driving/Walking Tour. Rogersville in Bloom is a showcase of our community’s beauty and historical significance. Take a self-guided stroll through beautiful Historic Rogersville and discover hidden charms and history. For more information contact the Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, 110 East Kyle Street. Call 423-272-2186.
April 9: Cherokee Lake Power Clean Up – 9:00-11:00 –Sponsored by the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce and Holston Electric Cooperative. 9:00 a.m. at Quarryville Boat Dock. Call 423-272-2186 or 423-272-8821 for more information.
April 21-23: Friends of the Church Hill Public Library Book Sale (during regular library hours.)
April 25: Rogersville Heritage Association Salad Luncheon 11 am – 1:30 pm. $8 Donation, Tickets available at the door – For more information call 423-272-1961 or email directorrogersvilleheritage.org
May
May 1-October 30: Bulls Gap Farmers Market Saturdays 8:00-9:00. For more information, Call 423-235-5216
May 2: Crockett Spring Free Concert In the Park 5:30 -8:30 for more info Contact 423-272-1961.
May 5: National Day of Prayer 12 Noon, Rogersville Town Square Contact 423-921-8044
May 7: Vintage Market Day/Junk Jam Rogersville Heritage Association Presents.Saturday, May 7, 9-4. Vintage Market is a unique vintage inspired outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, antique inspired clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, and consumable yummies.
May 14: Chamber Golf Tournament McDonald’s Golf Course – 4 Man Scramble- 9 am. For more information call the Chamber Office: 423-272-2186
May 14: Bulls Gap Cruise In Gap and Swap Meet at Bulls Gap City Park 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap 1:00-6:00 Open Show Contact 423-754-5407
May 21: Spring Jeep Show – Rogersville Main Street Entry fee $20 — Entertainment Trophies Awarded in three categories. For More information call 423-272-2186
May 27: Cruise In On the Square- 6:00-9:00 – Plaques are given to the first 50 cars- Entertainment, children play area- Pre 1989 Car Show. People Choice Trophy. For more information, call 423-272-2186
May 30: Memorial Day Service In Rogersville Town Square sponsored by American legion Post 21. Contact Dennis Elkins at 423-235-1165
June
June 6: Crockett Spring Free Concert In the Park 5:30 -8:30 for meore info Contact 423-272-1961.
June 10: Cruise In on the Square 6-9. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. For more information call 423-272-2186
June 11: Bulls Gap Cruise In Gap and Swap Meet at Bulls Gap City Park 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap 1-6, Open Show Contact 423-754-5407
June 24: Chamber Annual Dinner & Dance Tickets available June 1 6:30-10:30, Silent Auction. For More information, contact 423-272-2186
July
July 1: Cruise In on the Square 6-9. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. For more information call 423-272-2186
July 4: July 4th Parade, 11 am Line-up at East Rogersville Baptist Church Parking Lot at 10:00. For parade information call 423-272-2186
JULY 4th Celebration in Rogersville City Park and Fireworks for more information www.rogersville4thofjuly.org
July 9: Bulls Gap Cruise In Gap and Swap meet at Bulls Gap City Park 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap 1-6 Open Show- Live Entertainment Contact 423-754-5407.
August
August 1: Crockett Spring Free Concert In The Park 5:30 -8:30 for more info Contact 423-272-1961.
August 12: Cruise In on the Square 6-9. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. For more information call 423-272-2186
August 13: Bulls Gap Cruise In Gap and Sap Meet at Bulls Gap City Park 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap 1-6 Open Show Contact 423-754-5407.
August 20: Ride Like Hale Bicycle Race Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the ride will start at 8 a.m. For information call 423-272-3966. Join us in Rogersville for the 11th Annual Ride like Hale Benefit ride for the Chip Hale Center. We offer three routes for all levels of riders; 21 mile, 36 mile, and a 62 mile Metric Century. All rides will start and finish at the Hawkins Elementary School and be fully supported with rest stops with food and drinks. We will also serve lunch at the finish of the event. The entry fee is $25.
September
September 2-3: Surgoinsville River Front Festival organized by Town of Surgoinsville. This Tennessee Festival will have crafts, flea market, commercial/retail, corp./information and antique/collectibles exhibitors, and food booths. There will be stage with Local talent and the hours will be Fri 4pm-9pm, Sat 12pm-9:30pm.For more information, call 423-345-2213.
September 5: Crockett Spring Free Concert In The Park 5:30 -8:30 for more info Contact 423-272-1961.
September 9: Cruise In on the Square 6-9. Plaques are given to the first 50 cars. Entertainment – by the Shooter Band Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. For more information call 423-272-2186
September 17: Rogersville Bike Night Motorcycle Show 5-9, Historic Downtown Rogersville, Plaques to be given to the first 100 motorcycles, and Entertainment. Trophies awarded in three different categories. For more information, call 423-272-2186
September 24: Bulls Gap Cruise In Gap and Swap Meet at Bulls Gap City Park 285 N. VFW Road, Bulls Gap 1-6 Open Show Contact 423-754-5407
October
October 1: Fall Jeep Show -Rogersville Main Street 4-8. Entry fee $20. Entertainment Trophies Awarded in three categories. For More information call 423-272-2186
October 3: Crockett Spring Free Concert In The Park 5:30 -8:30 for more info Contact 423-272-1961.
October 14: Chili Cook Off- 3-5 Entertainment at Hale Springs Inn Court Yard Bring your team and compete for bragging rights for the best chili. For more info and application call 423-272-1962 or go on line at www.rogersvilleheritage .org
October 14: Children’s Parade Line up and Judging at First Baptist Church Parking Lot at 5pm. Parade starts at 5:30 for more information call 423-272-2186
October 14: Cruise In on the Square 6-9. Plaques are given to the all participates Entertainment – Pre 1989 Car Show. People’s Choice Trophy. Cruise through downtown Rogersville, line up are Armstrong Road. For more information call 423-272-2186
October 14: Soul Food Dinner 5-8 Price Public Community Center. For more information call 423-931-3888.
October 15-16: Heritage Days Craft Show
October 15: Heritage Days Opening Ceremony 10:00 am; 10-6 Arts & Crafts Show, Quilt Show, Art Show, Tractor Show, Demonstrator Yard, Children area, and Entertainment Stage. For more information call 423-272-1961
October 16: Heritage Days 12-6 Arts and Crafts Show, Quilt Show, Art Show, Tractor Show, Demonstrator Yard, Children area, and Entertainment stage. For more information call 423-272-1961
October 15-16: Archie Campbell Days Music Arts & Crafts Festival Saturday 10:00-6:00.-Sunday 12-4. For more information call Bulls Gap City Hall 423-235-5216
October 31: Trunk or Treat- Historic District- 5-8. For more information call 423-272-2186
November
November 7: Rogersville Heritage Associations Soup & Sandwich Luncheon 11-2, $10, for more information call 423-272-1961 or email directorrogersvilleheritage.org
November 11: Veterans Day Ceremony 11am — Hawkins County Courthouse Lawn
November 25: Black Friday – Merchant Extravaganza Shop Local – open house for many downtown merchants
November 26: Shop Small Business Saturday
November 29: Cyber Monday- Shop Local Online
December
December 3: Town of Rogersville Christmas Parade, Line up at @ East Rogersville Baptist Church Parking Lot/Rogersville Middle School Parking Lot,p.m. parade at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Hometown Christmas. No live animals, application available at 423-272-2186
December 3: Town of Rogersville Tree Lighting @ 5:30 – Rogersville Courthouse Lawn. Live entertainment 423-272-2186
December 3: The Elf Shop, 12-3, @ The Chamber office, 110 East Kyle Street. Shopping experience for children to purchase gifts from $1-$5 includes gift wrap. Write a letter to Santa or dropped off their letter in the special North Pole mail box with return address included, Santa will send a reply. For information call 423-272-2186
December 3: Hale Springs Inn Breakfast with Santa, 8-10 am, Each child can decorate a cookie and make an ornament. Reservation required. For more information call 423-272-5171
December 3: Town of Church Hill Christmas Parade@ 11 am. Line up at 10 at the Senior Center. Call 423-357-6161 for more information.
December 4: Bulls Gap Christmas Parade – 2pm. Line up at Bulls Gap School @ 1. For more information call the Town of Bulls Gap 423-235-5216.
December 10: Town of Mount Carmel Christmas Parade 3:00, Line up at Hardees at 2:00. Call 423-357-7311 for more information
December 10: Town of Surgoinsville Christmas Parade 11am. Line up starts as 10 am at the Methodist Church. No live animals and there is no sign up. We hope to see everyone there. For more information call 423-345-2213
December 10: Rogersville Heritage Association Tour of Home for more information call 423-272-1961
December 17: Tacky Sweater Party Hale Springs Inn, 7-10 p.m., for more information call 423-272-5171