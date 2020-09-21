James Edward “Eddie” Beckner, age 81 of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. He was a deacon at Cherokee Hills Baptist Church. He was well-known in the community for his commitment to the Boys and Girls Club, as well as other community services.
He was preceded in death by his mother Iantha Hopkins Beckner, and his father Olan E. Beckner.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Carolyn Davis Beckner, and his daughters Tina Hale, and Terri L. Beckner; sister Pat (Bill) Isom, and brother O.E. “Buddy” (Kimberly) Beckner, Jr, and grandson John E. (Mariah) Hale.
He loved his family, and hosting the annual Christmas dinners and events, and was an avid lover of all of the living things his Lord created.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Morristown, 311 Sulphur Springs Rd, Morristown, TN 37813, or to BGCA.org.
The family received drive-by visitors at Cherokee Hills Baptist Church, 1125 Peck Ave, Morristown, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.