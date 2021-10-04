“That’s something to be proud of,” Pat Hardy said of Mount Carmel’s financial audit.
Hardy is the municipal management consultant for MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service).
The town’s audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year came back clean and with no findings.
Although he wasn’t able to attend the meeting in person, the town’s auditor, David “Mickey” Ellis, sent a letter congratulating the town on their clean audit. City Attorney John Pevy read the letter aloud at the town’s Sept. 23 meeting.
Ellis explained in his letter that a clean or “unqualified” audit means the financial statements “present fairly the amounts or disclosures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.” His office also issues a report that identifies any deficiencies, areas that need improvement, issues of non-compliance with accepted laws and regulations, or internal policy violations.
“I am happy to report that there were no internal controls issues that either need correcting or strengthening,” he wrote.
He also noted that the town’s general fund reported assets of $8.5 million at the end of the 2020 fiscal year and liabilities of $1.5 million for a net position of $7 million. The sewer fund reported assets of $7.8 million, liabilities of $300,000 and a net position of $7.5 million. The town’s general revenues at the end of the fiscal year were $2.9 and expenses were $2.1 million, creating an increase in net position of $800,000.
After the board unanimously accepted the audit, Alderman Jim Gilliam publicly thanked former CMFO (Chief Municipal Finance Officer) Tammy Conner, who retired at the end of December, 2020.
“There should not have been silence when that audit was read,” Hardy told the board. “There should have been a standing ovation. That’s an unbelievable piece of work. Tammy gets credit for it, but so does the city administrative side. It’s a team effort on the administrative side, as it should be on the board’s side.”