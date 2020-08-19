"I am happy to announce that two of my students, Junior Aedyn Mullins and Sophomore Eliza Smith from my criminal justice program are two of the three finalists for the 2020 Federal Civics Essay Contest," said Kevin Hilton, who is in charge of Volunteer High School's Criminal Justice program.
The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Knoxville and Greeneville Divisions, in partnership with the Knoxville and Greeneville Chapters of the Federal Bar Association, sponsor a local civics essay contest each year, which is open to middle and high school students nationwide and, for 2020, provides six cash awards totaling $4,500.
The Knoxville and Greeneville divisions of the federal court and local chapters of the FBA want to encourage local students to participate in the national contest by offering cash awards for high school students who submit entries to both the national and local contests.
The local contest is open to public, private, and home high school students from Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, and Washington Counties.
The topic for the national and local essay contests is the same: “The 19th Amendment Turns 100: Why is the Right to Vote Still Important?”
Prizes for the local contest are awarded in the following amounts: First Place: $500 Second Place: $300 Third Place: $150.
At the Aug. 18 awards ceremony, Aedyn Mullins Placed third, winning $150 and Eliza Smith placed first, winning the grand prize of $500.
"I would like to start by congratulating both the first and second place winners," Mullins said of his win. "I am extremely honored to have placed third in this essay contest. Learning about how both women and minorities fought to earn their right to vote has truly deepened my perspective on history. The day the results were announced was even the anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. Again, I would like to say "great job" to the other contestants and I am proud to have participated in this essay contest."
"The contest strengthened my understanding of the complex history of suffrage in our nation and the brave men and women who have contributed so much so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today," Smith said of her first place win. "I love the story of Tennessee’s part in the ratification of the 19th amendment, and I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to further research and write about such an important chapter of our history. Placing in the top three is a true honor, and I am thankful for the experience and the knowledge I have gained from participating in this essay contest."