A Kingsport man who chased, rammed, and threw tools at a vehicle that was occupied by an ex-girlfriend who had an order of protection against him earlier this year was sentenced last week in Hawkins County Criminal Court to three years.
Colby Dylan Britt, 19, 5614 Orebank Road Kingsport, pleaded guilty before Judge Alex Pearson on Sept. 24 to charges including two count of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, and driving without insurance.
A violation of an order of protection charge was dismissed.
On Jan. 15 at 11:15 p.m., Church Hill Police Department Officer Kathryn Metcalf responded to a complaint about an incident on Highway 11-W involving a Honda CRV that pulled in front of a Toyota Avalon and slammed the brakes, causing a collision.
The driver of the CRV was later identified as Britt, and after the initial collision, both vehicles continued west and were stopped by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Surgoinsville.
The driver of the Toyota (the male victim) told Metcalf that after the initial collision in Church Hill, Britt exited his vehicle with a 17-year-old male passenger and ran toward his car. The male victim stated that he drove away westbound on 11-W, but Britt followed.
The male victim’s lone passenger was a 17-year-old female who had an active order of protection against Britt.
According to the male victim, the red Honda CRV accelerated until it was beside his vehicle, and intentionally slammed into the passenger side in an attempt to wreck him.
Both the male and female in the Toyota stated that Britt and his passenger were intentionally throwing assorted items and tools at their vehicle while moving, causing damage to the roof of the Toyota.
According to reports Britt admitted to Metcalf that he knew the female in the Toyota had an order of protection against him.
Britt’s 17-year-old male passenger told Metcalf that Britt knew the female victim was in the vehicle they were pursuing, and Britt was “intentionally trying to strike the vehicle with his, as well as intentionally throwing tools and other assorted items at the vehicle while they were moving.”
Britt must serve 30 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for early release. He was also fined $900 and ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution.