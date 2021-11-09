It’s estimated that 390 Vietnam War veterans die every day, but Congresswoman Dianna Harshbarger spent much of October honoring those who are still living in Tennessee’s First District.
Harshbarger partnered with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began in 2012, to find and honor Vietnam era veterans for their service.
As part of that program Harshbarger held four ceremonies in October across Tennessee’s First Congressional District to recognize and our honor our Vietnam veterans and their families for their sacrifice and distinguished service.
On Oct. 8 she visited Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21, which she said was the biggest crowd she’d experienced on her tour.
Veterans received a lapel pin and congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service.
She pinned 53 Hawkins County Vietnam veterans, some of whom were represented by family members. A video of the ceremony can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Another 11 vets signed up for the program but were unable to attend so their pins and commendation were being sent to them in the mail. Among the veterans who weren’t able to attend were: Sandy Bebber, Michael Christian, Mickey Clowers, Rickey Boyd Goodson, William Hamilton, Lance Edward Jones, Darryl Bruce McPherson, Gerald Minor, Jesse William Moore, Walter Lowery Morelock, Gary New, Joey Michael Simerly, Joseph M. Smith III, and Michaell Herrell.
More than 2.1 million American men and women served in Vietnam between 1964-75, and it’s estimated that as many as 700,000 are still living today.
“It’s my pleasure to recognize your service to our country,”Harshbarger told Hawkins County vets on Oct. 8. “Thank you for all that you’ve done. I’d also like to take a moment to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we hold dear. It’s there heroic and selfless actions that have preserved our freedoms, and we still have that going on today.”
Harshbarger added, “There are more than 150,000 Vietnam era veterans in the State of Tennessee including many here in the First District. Today we carry on the tradition set forth by my predecessor Dr. Phil Roe by recognizing tremendous sacrifices you all have made to protect our lives and out freedoms. I’d like to commend the Vietnam War Commemoration for their efforts to honor your service, and I’m honored to have partnered with them.”
Harshbarger raised her son to honor veterans because when someone passes away who has served our country and fought for our freedoms, “It’s like a library closes and we’ll never be able to get the information of what they went through and what they done to preserve our freedoms.”
Now he’s going to be able to instill that patriotism in his sons.
Harshbarger had pinned four female Vietnam Veterans up to the Oct. 8 ceremony in Rogersville, and pinned another three in Hawkins County: Catherine Ann Goff, Teresa Hamilton, and Gladys M. Owens.
“These lapel pins are a token of gratitude from us to you for the service and the sacrifices you made,” Harshbarger said. “You know how many people have signed up to be pinned so far — 1,500. I’ve been pinning and pinning and pinning, and I’ll see pinning through October and November and may go onto December.”
She added, “That’s just a little token of how much I appreciate you and your service. Everybody is affected, and freedom isn’t free, and I want everybody to know that. Freedom is not free. It comes with a cost. Just know that have your back in Washington D.C. in everything that I do for you. I will aways fight for our military and veterans, and there won’t be any lapse in coverage on that. … Continue to pray that God will keep his hand on the greatest nation the world has ever known.”