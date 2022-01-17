Six months before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seaton a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, Lucille Times got into a fistfight with that same bus driver after he reportedly tried to run her car off the road.
After the incident, she started a one-woman bus boycott, driving to bus stops around the city to give Black people a ride.
June 15, 1955
Times was driving her Buick LeSabre to the dry cleaners that day when James Blake, the bus driver, tried to cause an accident three times, she said.
“The bus driver got angry and tried to run me off the road and into a ditch,” Times said at the Rosa Parks Museum in 2017. They pulled over and got out of their vehicles, where Black swore at her. Times gave as good as she got, she said, and police were called. Neither party was arrested.
“My blood was almost boiling,” Times told The Montgomery Advertiser. “I didn’t even take my clothes into the dry cleaners.”
The Boycott
The next day, Times started what eventually became the Montgomery bus boycott after Blake’s employers didn’t return Times’ calls to demand he be punished. She drove to bus stops around Montgomery and offered rides to Black people so they wouldn’t have to take the bus. The café she and her husband owned, the Times Café, became a meeting place for civil rights leaders.
“You’ve got to fight,” Times said. “You don’t get nothing for free. I’ve been a fighter all of my days.”
Times marched 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery during a march for voting rights in 1965. She housed 18 marchers from around the country in her home.
“It’s how you treat people,” Times said. “Just be nice — be you.”
Early Life
Times was born in 1921 in Montgomery County, one of seven children raised by her father after her mother died when she was young. She attended Alabama State College and Huntington College, earning certificates in licensed-practice nursing and mortuary science.
She married her husband, Charlie, in 1939. He would serve in World War II and the couple would help raise 25 children of relatives. They joined the NAACP shortly after they were married, holding meetings in their home after the state of Alabama outlawed the organization in the 1950s. After the bus incident, the Timeses contacted the NAACP chapter president, E.D. Nixon.
“I told Mr. Nixon what happened and told him we should boycott the buses,” Times said. But she said Nixon wanted to wait. Times didn’t, and started her own boycott immediately. Her movement became part of the larger bus boycott months later.
Times died Aug. 16, 2021, at 100 from complications of COVID-19.