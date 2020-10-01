Estelle L. Craine, age 84, of Sneedville, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She attended Faith Freedom Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Miser & mother, Docia Collins; husband, Roy Craine; daughter, Peggy Collins; son, Floyd Collins and several brothers & sisters
Survivors include;
Daughter; Gladys (Lonnie) Cox of Pennington Gap, Va.
Grandchildren; Canadia Collins of Sneedville, Melissa (Rodney) Tritt of Pennington Gap, Va., and Vicki Rutledge (Jessie Middleton) of Jonesville,Va.
Great-Grandchildren; Alyssa Trent, D.J. Collins, Katelyn Rutledge & Paisley Tritt
Great-Great- Grandchild; Eli Trent
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel
Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating
Interment will follow in the Vardy Cemetery
The family received friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
Online condolences can be made at www.mneilfuneralhome.com
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements