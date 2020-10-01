Estelle L. Craine, age 84, of Sneedville, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She attended Faith Freedom Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Miser & mother, Docia Collins; husband, Roy Craine; daughter, Peggy Collins; son, Floyd Collins and several brothers & sisters

Survivors include;

Daughter; Gladys (Lonnie) Cox of Pennington Gap, Va.

Grandchildren; Canadia Collins of Sneedville, Melissa (Rodney) Tritt of Pennington Gap, Va., and Vicki Rutledge (Jessie Middleton) of Jonesville,Va.

Great-Grandchildren; Alyssa Trent, D.J. Collins, Katelyn Rutledge & Paisley Tritt

Great-Great- Grandchild; Eli Trent

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services were held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel

Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating

Interment will follow in the Vardy Cemetery

The family received friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home

Online condolences can be made at www.mneilfuneralhome.com

McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements

