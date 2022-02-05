Eastman Chemical Corp. received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
Eastman joins the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
“As Eastman develops new products to meet today’s most pressing needs, we must inspire innovative ideas by making every team member feel valued and empowered to do their best work,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s Board Chair and CEO. “That’s why inclusion & diversity is a critical business imperative for us and essential to our long-term success. It helps us solve complex problems, seize new opportunities and positively impact all our stakeholders. Earning this recognition reflects our progress and commitment, especially in supporting our LGBTQ+ team members.”
“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.
Congratulations to Eastman for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”
The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Eastman’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.
In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.
The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.
The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:
● Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
● Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
● Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
● Corporate social responsibility.
The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people.