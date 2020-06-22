ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Jean Parvin, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Rogersville.
Peggy was born to the late Jim and Janey Jones on December 7, 1936. She was married to Raymond Parvin whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cyr; son, James Bailey; daughter, Sheri Hodge; and several other family members.
The family of Peggy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to U.T. Hospice for all the care shown to her.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
