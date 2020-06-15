Neighbors brave getting out again by walking their dogs together

After COVID-19 regulations were lifted, several neighbors have been braving 'getting out again' by walking their dogs.
Mary Joyce, Sheldon Livesay, Bobbie and Kate walk together daily, and Leisa and Leo join in sometimes.
Livesay told the Review that he will actually soon be 'dog-sitting' for Spot.
"Most days so far in June, we four neighbors and friends walk the four dogs at 7 p.m.," he said. "The dogs are friends and neighbors too. Bobbie and I are glad to share our home and good friends with Spot."
