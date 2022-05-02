Mount Carmel Elementary welcomed back its “alumni” 5th-graders, as well as several special guests Monday morning to celebrate a distinction held by no other Hawkins County school, and probably very few in the state.
Last October it was announced that MCES had been named a 2020-21 school year Tennessee “Reward School” for the fifth time since 2012.
Reward School status was awarded to Mount Carmel Elementary for making big advances in Academic Growth during the previous school year. That’s why last year’s 4th graders, who are currently 5th graders at Church Hill Intermediate, were invited to attend and share in the celebration.
Mount Carmel already has Reward School banners hanging in the gym form 2012, 2013, 2017, and 2018.
On Monday several dignitaries joined students, faculty and staff as they were presented their fifth Reward School banner for 2021.
Among those in attendance were State Sen. Jon Lundberg, Rep. Gary Hicks, Mayor Pat Stilwell, school board members McClure Boyd and Judy Trent, and several Central Office supervisors.
A video of the event can be seen in the online version of this article. Due to the impending deadline for Wednesday’s Review, a more in depth article and more photos will appear in the Weekend Edition of the Review.
‘Stay focused on doing your best for students’
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted that students and faculty overcame major obstacles to achieve Reward School status.
“This year’s Reward notification is especially noteworthy, as noted by our students, because we were coming out of COVID as they received this last award,” Hixson said. “As the country, and parts of our county, and parts of our state shut down due to lack of staffing and illness, I applaud this school, and Hawkins County in general, for staying open and staying focused on students. What you see here this morning is a model example of what you can do when you stay focused on doing your best for students.”
Hixson noted that faculty and staff supported student both inside and outside of the classroom, and pushed students to do more than they even considered possible.
Hixson added, “Mount Carmel Elementary, where teachers, instructional assistants, support staff, office staff and custodians stayed focused on the work at hand as, has now paid off.”
‘I’m just so proud of you’
Principal Amy Glass teared up as she gave a special shout out to her staff for making this accomplishment possible.
“I am just so proud to be a part of the Wildcat family,” Glass said during Monday’s celebration. “It is just a honor to be the principal at this building, and to help serve these students and this community.”
Addressing her students Glass added, “So now we have five banners. Wildcats, do you think we can make it six? (Loud applause) I think so. I am so proud of each of our students from our three year olds to 10 and 11 year olds. I am so proud of each of you in this building. You make me proud each and every day that I walk in here, and I wake up every morning wanting to come to work because of you all. so keep up the hard work, and i know we can do it again. I’m just so proud of you.”