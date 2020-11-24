Though Mount Carmel’s insurance carrier advised the town against distributing candy at their annual Santa run, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a vehement outcry from the gathered crowd last Thursday night to continue the Santa Run tradition.
After a lengthy discussion about whether or not the event would be covered through the town’s insurance should they go against the company’s recommendation, the board voted 5-1 in favor of the event, with Mayor Pat Stilwell abstaining.
City Manager Mike Housewright confirmed for the Review on the following Tuesday morning that the town’s insurance carrier has confirmed that the event will be covered even if they distribute candy, though they recommended that the town not distribute candy due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“We don’t want to lose everything”
At first, the BMA discussed holding “Santa on the Stage” but forgoing the annual Santa Run tradition, due to the insurance issue. In a typical year, Santa climbs atop a Mount Carmel fire truck, rides around all neighborhoods in the city limits and throws candy to the spectators.
“[Our insurance provider] is saying that they do not believe they will provide coverage should we choose to ignore their recommendation,” Housewright told the board on Thursday.
Alderman Steven McLain asked how other towns were able to throw candy if Mount Carmel wasn’t.
“I’ve had a lot of input from the citizens wanting to see the fire trucks and the candy,” he added. “But, I do not want to do it if we’re not going to have any type of insurance.”
Alderman Mindy Fleishour and Darby Patrick suggested that the truck drive around but not throw candy.
“There’s no need to do it if you’re not going to throw candy,” McLain replied.
“I still think we ought to drive the fire truck around because a lot of people enjoy just seeing Santa on the truck,” Patrick said.
“I’ve lived here 20 years, and we still make a point to be home on that particular Saturday for the Santa Run,” a resident in the audience said. “People all over the community are texting and asking ‘Are they in your neighborhood yet?’ It’s a tradition and is something we’ve looked forward to ever since we first moved here. It’s the little things sometimes.”
“We don’t want to lose everything,” well-known Mount Carmel resident Alan Cloyd said. “We’re losing parades, but at least we can have [the Santa Run]. I look forward to it.”
McLain then made a motion to hold the Santa Run and distribute candy as usual as long as the town can secure insurance.
“That is, IF we can get the coverage—it’s got a big ‘if’ in there,” he said of his motion.
“I think it is very irresponsible of this board not to consider whether you’ve got insurance or not,” former Alderman Garrett White said. “If the insurance company covers it, that’s fine. If it doesn’t cover it, we should not have the run.”
Several other people spoke up from the audience in favor of the event. Several again suggested that Santa ride around on the fire truck without throwing candy.
“The problem with candy—this year in particular—is potential virus transmission concerns that the insurance company has said specifically wouldn’t be covered in the event that someone got sick,” City Attorney John Pevy said. “I think that proof in those cases can be very hard. We don’t like going into a situation where we could have a lawsuit, obviously. But, I do think that satisfying the burden of proof that candy that was thrown to you is what gave you the virus would be difficult.”
Housewright told the Review on Tuesday morning that the town’s insurance company has confirmed that the town will be covered for the Santa Run even if they throw out candy.
“They have said that, if we are sued in regard to that [event], they would provide representation,” he added. “They did reiterate their recommendation that we not distribute candy.”
Santa on the Stage
Mayor Pat Stilwell told the gathered crowd last Thursday evening that this year’s Santa on the Stage is a way to host an event for the town’s children while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Santa will sit atop the stage on Main Street in Mount Carmel from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and cars can line up beginning at Builder’s Choice on Main Street and continuing to the stage.
“[Santa] will have a PVC pipe wrapped in red to look like a candy cane,” Stillwell said.
A flexible pipe will then be attached to the end of the PVC candy cane. The candy cane chute will be set up so that parents can drive up, roll down a window, and have candy dropped into their car without ever having to exit. Children can also drop off a letter to Santa from the car window.
“Nobody will have touched the candy,” Stilwell said. “It will be bagged up and have been for several days.”
The original plan was to have cars drive up and let the children out to deliver a letter to Santa and gather candy; however, the board discussed several safety and time factor concerns with this plan. They eventually decided on the above plan to ensure that no one has to exit their car.
Stilwell noted that Walmart has also agreed to donate $50 towards the event.
Through Main Street will still be open to traffic, Mount Carmel Police Officers will be stationed all around the street to direct traffic.