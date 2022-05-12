Mount Carmel to host Nerf War June 4

Grab your Nerf Guns and safety equipment and head to the Mount Carmel City Park on Saturday, June 4 for a Nerf War.
The event will be divided into two classes, with kids ages 13 and under competing from 4-6 p.m. and ages 14 and up (including adults) competing from 8-10 p.m. Parents can also play alongside their children in the children’s class.
Mount Carmel Alderman Mindy Fleishour told the Review she got the idea for the event after Bristol held their first ever Operation Nerf Games, which “pit brother against brother” in the name of fun, according to an article from WCYB.
The event will take place in a contained area of the upper baseball field of the municipal park and will follow a ‘capture-the-flag’ format. Each class will be divided into two teams with the ultimate goal of capturing a flag in the center of the field. Barricades and other items will be set up within the course to hide behind if your team begins to take fire.
“I imagine there might be times when it is just a free-for-all where we pelt each other for two hours,” Fleishour said with a laugh. “But that sounds like fun, too.”
The board previously discussed the matter at their May workshop, but the event still must receive final approval at their May 26 meeting. After the board’s approval, a registration form will open on the city’s Facebook page, which will be linked to the online version of this article. The registration will likely close on June 1 so that event coordinators have an idea of the number of participants.
The town will provide darts and protective eyewear, but participants must bring their own Nerf Guns. The event is completely and is open to everyone.