Don’t forget to come out this weekend and shop the Rogersville Heritage Association’s Vintage Market Day on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Vintage Market is a unique, vintage-inspired outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, antique-inspired clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings and consumable yummies,” read the RHA press release back in January. “It is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion.”
Vendors will be set up along Rogersville’s Main Street so that visitors can wander from booth to booth. All of the lunch establishments in downtown will be open during the event, offering plenty of food choices for visitors.
This particular event will support the Crockett Spring Park lighting project.
“We currently have no lighting other than the gazebo, and we want all visitors to feel safe and enjoy that park,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review. “So many people utilize that park for exercise or for walking their dogs. Children hide those precious kindness rocks there. We want everyone to feel safe, not only the ones that utilize the park, but the community around the park, including the homeowners. We are constantly searching for grants but with these grants you still have to come up with a funding match.”
Sandy Lakin, owner of Rogersville’s LuElla’s Gift Market actually started the event in 2018 as the successful ‘Junk and Jam.’ However, RHA Director Melissa Nelson explained that, due to Lakin’s busy schedule, she asked RHA to take over the event as a fundraiser.
“We have received such a great response to this event so far,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review.
