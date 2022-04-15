Higher mortgage rates didn’t spook Rogersville home buyers last month. There were 31 existing home sales. That’s five more than there were in February and 17 more than March last year.
So far this year, 69 homes have been sold, up from 58 during the first three months of last year. That gives Rogersville a first-quarter sales growth rate of 19%.
March’s median sales price was $179,900, up 30.8% from March last year. The first quarter median sales price was $185,000, up 14.9% from last year.
It’s a foregone conclusion that higher mortgage rates will eventually tap the brakes on the overheated housing market. But it hasn’t shown up on the short-term in Rogersville or the Northeast Tennessee market yet.
So far, the weekly average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is just below the 5% level, but more increases are expected during the coming weeks.
“At a 5% rate, home sales this year may even fall by 10%,” according to Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Yun thinks rates will continue increasing from April 4’s 4.72% average, but at a slower pace. The pace should slow, he says, because lenders have already begun adapting to expected interest rate increases at upcoming FED meetings.
Although the FED doesn’t set mortgage rates, the interest rate increase affects the bond market.
According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), inventory continued dropping in March. As of the end of the month, the region had 0.9 months supply of homes for sale.
The market was a little tighter in the Rogersville market. It had just over a half month’s inventory. Balanced market conditions are five to six months of inventory. The Northeast Tennessee market hasn’t seen that since the first quarter of 2018.
The typical Tri-Cities area home sale that closed last month was on the market for 45 days, down from 59 days in February, according to NETAR’s Home Sales Report. The days on market count begin when a property is listed and ends on the day the sale closes.
NETAR’s monthly market report also listed Rogersville’s 114% year-over-year sales increase as the highest in the region.
Although mortgage rates are up, inventory is down, and prices are higher, some buyers are eager to lock in the best possible rate before the next weekly hike.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com