Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Hawkins County.
On Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Rogersville Middle School located at 958 E. Mckinney Ave. in Rogersville. The event will introduce the awareness campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins County and will feature a presentation from Ronda Paulson, founder and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Hawkins and Hancock Counties,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Hawkins County.”
Anyone interested in supporting, volunteering, or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend. For more information, please visit facebook.com/isaiah117househawkinshancockcotn or email Alison Osborne at alison.osborne@isaiah117house.com
About Isaiah 117 House
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.
Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.