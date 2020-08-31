Judge rules convicted former Constable Bill Creasy eligible be re-elected

Judge John Duggar ruled in a Friday hearing that convicted former Constable Bill Creasy has the right to be re-elected to the position.
William “Bill” Creasy resigned his position as District 1 constable in April of 2019 after being indicted on official misconduct charges, but he won the Aug. 6, 2020 constable race with 72 votes as opposed to current constable Ryan Christian’s 71 votes.
District Attorney Dan Armstrong filed a new motion in court soon after the election alleging that Creasy violated the plea deal he took in September of 2019 to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors.
However, Duggar said at the Friday hearing that the official written agreement between Creasy and the State states only that the ‘defendant [is] to resign as constable immediately’ and does not specify that Creasy cannot run for the same office again.
Creasy is charged, resigns position
As the Review previously reported, Bill Creasy was elected District 1 constable in August of 2018 to represent the Allandale and Mount Carmel communities and was scheduled to officially take office on Sept. 1 of that year.
However, on Aug. 15, 2018, Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood.
As a result, a Hawkins County grand jury indicted him on charges of official misconduct and official oppression in February of 2019. Both of which are Class E felonies punishable by one to two years.
In April of 2019, Creasy resigned from his position as constable. In June of 2019, the County Commission then appointed Ryan Christian to fill the position until the next county general election (this year).
Whoever won the race in this year’s election would have only served the remainder of Creasy’s term, which would have ended on August 31, 2022.
On Aug. 30 of 2019, Creasy appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct.
He was granted judicial diversion by Dugger, which means that, if Creasy completes the terms of probation on Aug. 30, 2020, his record can be expunged.
Armstrong told the Review at the beginning of August that a condition of the plea agreement was that Creasy resign from office for the remainder of what would have been his term (ending in 2022).
“There was nothing that would have kept him from re-running at the end of this term in 2022 for that office again if he chose to,” Armstrong added.
Creasy re-elected as write-in
Bill Creasy won the close District 1 Constable race on Aug. 6 of this year.
Though no candidate qualified to have their name appear on the ballot, Creasy and Ryan Christian (current constable) later qualified as write-ins.
Creasy won the close race with 72 votes as opposed to Christian’s 71.
However, District Attorney Dan Armstrong told the Review that the motion his office filed a in court earlier this month alleged that Creasy has violated the plea deal he took in September of 2019 to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors.
“There was no agreement he wouldn’t be constable again”
At the hearing in Criminal court on Friday, August 28, Creasy’s attorney, Rick Spivey made the case for Creasy’s eligibility to be re-elected as Constable, saying “there was no agreement that he wouldn’t be constable again. There was only an agreement he would resign as constable. He did. The four corners of that document are all that matters. They can assume or allege whatever they choose. He has the right to hold public office. The citizens elected him.”
He also told Duggar, “While the case is in your jurisdiction, the subject matter is not. If you want to remove someone from public office, you file a petition for ouster. You have no jurisdiction over that. When Mr. Creasy entered his plea, he agreed to resign as constable. He did resign as constable. He was re-elected by write-in vote. Every citizen of the United States has the right to hold public office if they qualify, and he qualifies. The state says, somehow, he can’t be constable because he entered his plea. That’s not the law.”
“He didn’t do anything that the court told him not to do,”
“The state’s argument is only for the current term,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Hinkle told Duggar. “We understand that his right to run for office has not been infringed upon. The agreement for him to resign as constable was for this TERM. This term is valid until August 31, 2022.”
She went on to tell Duggar, “The state feels that, based on his agreement, that (Creasy running for office in his un-expired term) is a direct violation of our agreement—not anything past that. This (the August 6) election was only for the remainder of his term, the term from which he resigned.”
Spivey noted that, should Creasy be allowed to become Constable again, he wouldn’t take office until Sept. 1.
“He didn’t do anything that the court told him not to do,” Spivey added. “What they’re attempting to do, as you can see, is attempting to punish him criminally because he exercised his right to hold public office. That’s unconstitutional. If you want to oust him from office, go ahead. But, you can’t punish him by denying diversion because he got elected constable.”
When looking over the agreement between Creasy and the State, Duggar said, “It says ‘defendant to resign as constable immediately.’ It does not say that he can’t run for office again or he can’t ever be a constable again or he’s limited for this term. It just says, ‘To resign as constable effective immediately,’ and he did that.”
“I think the state is bound exactly by the document,” Duggar added. “How he gets back in there, running again or whatever, it doesn’t say all those additional conditions that he can’t run again or he can’t do this term…. I think the state is bound by what they prepared. It’s an agreement, and it’s like a contract that you all made. He did what you all agreed to.”