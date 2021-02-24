KINGSPORT – Volunteer High School sophomore Eliza Smith won the annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest. Smith wrote and delivered an essay about Euphemia Haynes, the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics. Smith won a cash prize of $1,000.
Carmen Palileo, an 11th grade student at Science Hill High School, won second place and a prize of $500 with her own essay on Haynes. Hunter Scott, a Dobyns-Bennett High School junior, won third place and a prize of $300 for his essay on astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Rhees Christian, an 11th grade student at Dobyns-Bennett, won fourth place and a cash prize of $250 for her essay on civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Layla Russell, a Dobyns-Bennett junior, won fifth place and a cash prize of $250 for her essay on noted fashion designer Ann Cole Lowe.
Eastman conducts the Black History Month Oratorical Contest annually for high school students in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The goal is to inform both students and the public about important contributions made globally by African Americans in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields.
A student choosing to participate must submit an original essay about a notable African American contributor. Essays are judged on grammar; how well they demonstrate the African American’s contribution; the credibility and proper sourcing of references; and distinctiveness of the subject and/or topic. The oratory presentations are judged on diction, tone, pronunciation, and creativity.