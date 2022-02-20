Presidents’ Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February to honor all persons who served in the office of president of the United States.
The federal holiday specifically honors George Washington, whose birthday was celebrated on Feb. 22 from 1879 until 1971, when the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February.
The first presidential election in 1789 was much different from modern elections. Rhode Island and North Carolina were left out because they had not yet ratified the Constitution, and New York was too politically divided to select delegates to the Electoral College.
Of the remaining 10 states, a few chose their delegates with a popular vote open only to white men with property.
In the others, either the legislature picked the delegates or a combination of methods was used. Although Washington did no campaigning of any sort, all 69 delegates voted for him. He remains to this day the only president to win the Electoral College unanimously, a feat he repeated in 1792.
His first inauguration was around midday on April 30, 1789. He took a carriage through lower Manhattan surrounded by soldiers, politicians, city officials, foreign dignitaries and citizens.
Upon his arrival to Federal Hall Washington bowed to both houses of Congress and then went up to the Senate Chamber’s outdoor balcony, where New York’s highest-ranking judge administered the oath of office.
“Long live George Washington, president of the United States,” the judge exclaimed as thousands of spectators cheered.
Washington gave an inaugural address throughout which he reportedly fidgeted nervously.
Washington admitted to feeling anxious about his new job and even listed his deficiencies, such as being unpracticed “in the duties of civil administration.”
He also said he was honored to be summoned by his country, “whose voice I can never hear but with veneration and love.”