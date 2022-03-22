The $103,000 annual expenditure needed to staff security at the Hawkins County Courthouse may be requested in Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget proposal.
But, even if the funding is approved, Lawson told the Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee he probably wouldn’t be able to staff the new positions due to high turnover.
Lawson told commissioner during the March 15 Personnel Committee the jail is currently understaffed by seven positions and he is also short one school SRO.
Lawson said he was also anticipating two road deputies leaving soon for better paying jobs.
Courthouse security discussed
On March 15 HCSO Lt. James Woods presented his proposed safety plan for the Hawkins County Courthouse and Church Hill city/county building to the county commission’s Personnel Committee
The plan calls for installing Cameras and equipment estimated to cost $35,000, and door alarms would cost $3,500.
The plan would also require an annual recurring cost of $103,000 to pay for three full time officers to cover the Rogersville courthouse and annex, as well as the Church Hill city/county building.
Woods presented that plan to the Budget Committee at its Feb. 22 meeting, which took no action.
The Personnel Committee, however, voted 6-0 in favor of the plan and recommended Sheriff Lawson include the new expenditure in his proposed 2022-23 budget.
Committee member Mark DeWitte, who chairs the commission’s Ad Hoc Committee, said he feels confident the equipment cost can be covered with federal COVID stimulus funding.
The hard sell for the Budget Committee and the full commission will be the $103,000 recurring expense for three full time deputies.
The Hawkins County Courthouse and Courthouse annex in downtown Rogersville are home to several county offices including the County Clerk, Trustee, Register of Deeds, Election Commission Veterans Services, Clerk and Master, and the Chancery Courtroom.
Office holders and commissioners have stated their fears that it is only a matter of time before a serious incident occurs at the courthouse, but they feel an increase in security could prevent that from happening.
”I’m not getting any applications”
Sheriff Lawson told the committee at its March 15 meeting that even if the funding is approved, he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to staff the positions.
“As I’ve explained to the County Commission since I’ve been in office, we’ve trained (officer) for other places,” Lawson said. “The county has blown millions of dollars training people for somewhere else. Right now I’m seven positions down in the jail. I’m one SRO down, and I’ve got a 90 percent possibility that I’m going to lose two patrol officers to better paying jobs in the next couple of weeks.”
Lawson added,” That’s going to put me 10 people down. I’m not getting any applications. I’m losing people. It’s been an issue for years and it’s getting worse. These (courthouse) positions are well and good, but I can’t fill the ones I’ve got now.”
Lawson said the reason he has trouble keeping staff is that the HCSO pays much less than other surrounding departments.
“You can’t blame these young officers for going to another job where they can make $150,000 to $20,000 more a year,” Lawson said. “We’re just training them to go somewhere else.
Woods said that if the county can’t afford, or staff the three positions, camera equipment would be the best next thing. The HCSO could monitor courthouse cameras from the Justice Center, but they would be sacrificing response time.
During the height of COVID the HCSO had deputies greeting courthouse visitors in the breezeway between the courthouse and the annex, taking their temperature, asking their business, and directing them to their destination.
Woods and committee members agree that such a presence not only improves security, but creates a deterrent for potential wrongdoers.