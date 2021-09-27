Cherokee High School celebrated last week with a Homecoming Contest pitting the four classes against each other to determine which had the most spirit.
Students earned points for their class by dressing up, singing the alma mater, participating in the Battle of the Classes, and attending events at the school.
There was a powderpuff game and a community pep rally, and after all the competitions had been completed the 2021 Homecoming Spirit Trophy was awarded to the sophomore Class of 2024.
Friday night Cherokee crowned not only its Homecoming King and Queen, but princes and princesses as well.
The winners were awarded by last year’s Queen Isabella Winegar, and Principal David Kenner.
Cherokee’s Homecoming Court of 2021
Freshmen Class: Campbell Owen, Gabriel Catron, Faith Linkous, Makenzie Wright, Gavin Housewright, Samuel Augusta, and the Prince and Princess — Hunter Lamer and Ally Fairchild.
Sophomore Class: Kaylee Cinnamon, Cole Putnal, Colten Mclain, Gracie Goins, Jazzlyn Pratt, Elisha Tipton, and and the Prince and Princess — Kalija Sexton and Sophie Weems.
Junior Class: Shelby Trent, Weston Kirkpatrick, Maggie Nichols, Tucker Houck, Mallory Cope, Nathaniel Littleton, and the Prince and Princess — Eli Davis and Bella Markham.
Senior Class: DaYeon Lee, Jameson Meyers, Conner Mowell, Holly Miller, Jhase Kesterson, Cassidy Cooper, and the 2021 King and Queen — Luke Allen and Gracie Weems.
All photos by Bobby Vaughn.