LOST DOG — Please help his owners find P.J., a German Shepherd / Lab mix, weighing about 75 pounds.
His coloring is light brown, similar to a deer.
He is so gentle that he may have crawled into a car. He was last seen with a beagle near Guy Mills Ford on the Clinch River near Sneedville, off River Road.
If you have seen or know where P.J. could be, please call 423-923-1828 or 423-272-2101. A substantial reward has been offered for his safe return.
P.J.’s home is the Jack Purkey Farm on Big Creek Road.
